HOW ‘SMART’ OF ANWAR – ‘IF ELON MUSK GIVES ME A TESLA, I WILL REGISTER IT UNDER THE GOVT’ – INDEED, HE CAN USE IT SO LONG AS HE’S PM. CERTAINLY NO NEED TO BE GREEDY LIKE HIS PREDECESSORS & INSIST ON REGISTERING IT IN HIS OWN OR FAMILY’S NAME!’

JEMPOL: If he is given a Tesla by Elon Musk, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he will not take it.

Instead, he said he would register the vehicle as a government’s property.

“Let’s say he (Musk) said he wanted to give me a car, I will not take it and will give it to the government,” he said in his speech at a Felda event here on Thursday (July 27).

Anwar said he had rejected offers of luxury items from people, including a foreign leader, who wanted to give him a new car after seeing his Proton.

“I have been offered expensive watches and cars, even by a foreign leader, whom I cannot name.

“I said I cannot receive them. Even if they sent the goods, I will register it under the Malaysian government.

“This is the true spirit of Malaysia Madani and not swindling from the country.

“Don’t talk about (uplifting) the Malays and Islam when some cannot even do simple things like this,” he added.

Speaking more on Musk’s decision to invest in Malaysia, Anwar said it was due to political stability.

“Everyone is persuading him (Musk) to come, with a former minister also going to his office and asking him to come.

“Was there any response? No.

“With the current unity government, however, there is political stability,” he said.

Anwar also emphasised the importance of political stability when it came to ensuring investors confidence.

He quipped that even village heads held on to their positions longer than the prime ministers.

“One lasted 22 months and another 18 months,” the Pakatan Harapan chairman added, in reference to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Political stability also meant having to be ‘friends’ with other coalitions, he pointed out.

“They (Perikatan Nasional) were arrogant and said they didn’t want to.

“I said yes but it was not easy as I had to be together with Barisan Nasional and Umno.

“We came together for the betterment of the people with stability allowing us to help the people, the Malays, Felda and improve facilities,” he added.

ANN

.