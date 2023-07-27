Najib asked me to clear his name in the media, Zeti tells court

Former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz refused, saying she had no knowledge of transactions in Najib Razak’s accounts.

KUALA LUMPUR: Zeti Akhtar Aziz said she was asked by Najib Razak to issue a media statement clearing him of wrongdoings in relation to activities in his bank accounts.

However, the former Bank Negara Malaysia governor said she rejected the request as she had no knowledge of the transactions in the accounts.

“He accepted my decision,” Zeti told the High Court hearing Najib’s 1MDB corruption trial.

“However, after my meeting with the (then) prime minister, a (then) minister also made the same request to me,” Zeti said, adding that it was similarly rejected.

She did not name the minister in question.

Zeti also said she did not know that the RM2.6 billion deposited into Najib’s account in 2013 had come from 1MDB.

“AmBank did not report to BNM the more than 500 transactions relating to the account that were suspicious or irregular as required under Amla (the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act).

“Following the investigations, AmBank acknowledged these non-disclosures, false reporting and their failure in compliance with the prudential regulations,” she said.

In 2015, it was reported that AmBank was fined RM53.7 million by BNM over non-compliance with certain regulations.

The penalty was related to actions committed under Section 234 of the Financial Services Act 2013 and Section 245 of the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 by AmBank and AmBank Islamic.

I complained twice about 1MDB but got no response, says Zeti

In her testimony, Zeti also told the court that she had on July 23, 2014 and Jan 16, 2015 sent two letters to Najib to bring to the then PM’s attention the massive debts accumulated by 1MDB.

Zeti said her letters highlighted the debts’ potential implications on Malaysia’s sovereign ratings and on the government’s overall fiscal position in the event of a default by 1MDB.

“BNM did not receive any response (from Najib),” she said in reply to a question by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib.

Zeti added that Najib had knowledge of the state of affairs in 1MDB since 2013 as he had attended BNM’s financial stability committee meetings in his capacity as the then finance minister.

“One of our agenda (items) was to discuss any corporation which had debts over RM2 billion.

“1MDB was first on the list. They can be described as a ‘systemically important organisation’.

“If something happened to them, it would have rampant implications on our banking system and economy,” she said.

The hearing continues on Aug 14 before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Najib is standing trial on 25 charges for abuse of power and money laundering involving 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014. FMT

Zeti contradicts AmBank MD’s Saudi US$100m claim, says not told Najib’s account opening for incoming donation

KUALA LUMPUR — Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz today said AmBank did inform her that Datuk Seri Najib Razak would be opening an account with the bank, but said the bank’s managing director did not tell her that there were expected incoming donations.

Zeti said this while testifying as the 46th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial, where the accused faces 25 charges over RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds that were said to have entered Najib’s private bank accounts. Zeti said AmBank Group’s then managing director Cheah Tek Kuang had on January 28, 2011, paid a courtesy visit to her at BNM, to inform her that then prime minister Najib was opening an account with AmIslamic Bank Berhad and that the account would be given a “code” name for the Ringgit Operations Monitoring System (ROMS). Zeti said she asked Cheah to direct all future communications regarding such matters to the BNM deputy governor, who was in charge of overseeing financial surveillance and supervision of Malaysia’s financial system. “Nothing further was discussed and the meeting was short. At no time during this meeting did Cheah Tek Kuang ever mention any intended donations that was to be remitted into this account,” she told the High Court today during the trial. Zeti’s testimony contradicts Cheah’s previous testimony as the 39th prosecution witness in the same 1MDB trial, where the latter said he had told Zeti about the purported incoming “donation”. Cheah had previously on October 4, 2022, told the High Court that he had followed AmBank’s chairman’s instruction and went to Najib’s house in early 2011 to help the latter with the bank account opening documents, where Najib claimed that there will be US$100 million donation coming in from Saudi Arabia government for him for Islamic activities. Cheah had at that time told the court that he had then personally met with Zeti in order to notify her regarding Najib’s opening of the account and the latter’s expectation to receive US$100 million from Saudi Arabia. Najib’s lawyers have been trying to use four letters by a purported Saudi prince to claim that the RM2.28 billion that entered his personal bank accounts were all donations. The four letters addressed to Najib are dated February 1, 2011, with a purported promise of a gift of US$100 million, followed by a November 1, 2011 letter promising a gift of US$375 million, a March 1, 2013 letter promising a gift of US$800 million and a June 1, 2014 letter promising £50 million. The four letters from the purported Saudi royalty had contents that were almost identical except for certain details including the amount and mention of specific bank accounts in the second and third letter, with the first letter signed off by “Saud Abdulaziz AL-Saud”, the second letter and fourth letter signed off by “HRH Prince Saud Abdulaziz Al-Saud”, while the third letter was signed off by “Saud Abdulaziz Al Saud”. All four letters were careful to say that the donation of hundreds of millions of US dollars and millions of pounds should not be seen as an act of corruption. But Zeti said she was never shown the four letters purportedly promising huge sums of donation to Najib at the time the money went into his accounts. Six weeks after Cheah informed her of the opening of Najib’s account, Zeti said Cheah had in a March 22, 2011 letter to then BNM deputy governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, adding that Cheah had attached the purported first donation letter to Shamsiah. Zeti today said this letter was not brought to her attention then. As for the second, third and fourth purported donation letters, Zeti said she had never seen these letters until after these documents were discovered during a joint raid on AmBank by BNM and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on July 6, 2015. Zeti stressed that these three remaining donation letters seized in the 2015 raid “had never been disclosed to BNM”, saying: “Neither AmBank nor Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak had forwarded these letters to BNM.” But looking at all four purported donation letters, Zeti said these are just “letters of intention and letters of promise”, as they did not provide any details such as how much would be transferred through which particular account. “These were letters of intent and letters of promise, it did not provide any details on an actual transaction of transmitting any funds and therefore we would rely on the commercial bank concerned to make the assessment because they would be receiving the funds and are required to do the due diligence on the payee, the purpose and so on. And if there were something irregular, it should be reported to the central bank,” she said. The prosecution had in December 2022 insisted that Najib will not be able to use these four letters to defend himself over the RM2.28 billion as other courts had found them to be a fabrication. Najib’s 1MDB trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes on August 14. MALAY MAIL

