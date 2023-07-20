Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is willing to cooperate with the MACC on its investigation into rare earth elements mining projects in the state.

On a sarcastic note, he also informed the graft buster that it could reach him through the messaging platform WhatsApp if their phone calls to him go unanswered.

“I have said this many times since becoming menteri besar, I am willing to be investigated by the MACC or other enforcement agencies.

“You can investigate me ‘25 hours a day, eight days a week’, can contact me through WhatsApp if I am unable to answer calls,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

On Tuesday, police arrested Sanusi in the wee hours of the morning at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur to face two charges under the Sedition Act over a different matter.

Following this, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain claimed his officers were forced to detain the PAS leader because he and his aides had rejected calls to inform them about the court proceedings.

Sanusi disputed this, contending that he had been in constant communication with the police.

However, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail accused the Perikatan Nasional election director of refusing to cooperate with the police.

“He said he was in contact with the police from 10pm to 2am, what sort of communication was that? The police asked if he could come to the police station, but Sanusi said that if they wanted to arrest him, he would not go,” he reportedly told a ceramah in Kedah last night.

Earlier today, MACC chief Azam Baki said the caretaker menteri besar’s statement would be recorded to facilitate the commission’s probe into the mining projects.

“More people will be called in for questioning including Sanusi… it is just a matter of when they will be called for questioning,” he added.

Azam said 12 people have been quizzed so far and the MACC is also tracking down China nationals involved in the project.

The MACC is investigating the rare earth elements mining activities in Bukit Enggang, Sik, following complaints by Kedah Umno, locals, and groups critical of Sanusi.

The commission has also arrested a senior official at Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated as well as a company director in connection with the probe.

MKINI

.