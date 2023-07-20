MUHYIDDIN & HADI ARE FINISHED! ANWAR & MALAYSIA MADANI REIGN SUPREME IN SELANGOR! – EVEN BEFORE LATEST INSULT TO S’GOR SULTAN, MALAY VOTERS OVERWHELMINGLY CHOOSE PAKATAN-BN (48%) OVER PN-PAS (27%) – WHILE ALL RACES COMBINED GIVE ANWAR & UNITY GOVT THE THUMBS-UP (74%)
Anwar, Pakatan enjoy 70% positive perception from Selangor voters, says survey
SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership and Pakatan Harapan received more than 70% positive perception among Selangor voters, according to a survey conducted by Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE).
Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman, who is the chairman of the think-tank under the Selangor government said its survey found the Prime Minister’s leadership received 73.4% positive perception by Selangor voters.
The survey also found that Pakatan and Barisan Nasional were expected to receive a total of 74% of support from Selangor voters in the upcoming state elections if their supporters support each other’s candidates.
Some 26.3% of the respondents in Selangor believed that the Prime Minister was capable of bringing the Malaysia Madani concept and the country to greater heights, while 16.9% of respondents believed that he was capable of uniting the various races.
A total of 16.1% of respondents believed that Anwar was capable of combating corruption and abuse of power while another 14.1% of respondents stated that the Prime Minister was capable of addressing the issues involving the rising cost of living.
The survey was conducted between May 12 and 15, involving some 1,693 registered respondents across 56 voting districts in the state.
Elaborating on the findings, Mohammad Redzuan said that Anwar’s popularity had improved especially among the youth following his various engagements in Selangor especially in the local universities.
“The advantage is Selangor is near Putrajaya, so Anwar can hold more programmes here compared to other states,” he said.
The survey also found that 74.1% of Selangor voters have a positive perception towards Pakatan.
Perikatan Nasional however only received 40.5% positive perception from Selangor voters, according to the survey.
Polling day for the state assembly elections for Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu has been set for Aug 12.
Nomination Day for all candidates for the upcoming elections has been set on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8. ANN
Harapan-BN’s Malay support in S’gor outpaces PN’s: Survey
A survey by Selangor government think tank Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) found that when asked to choose between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and BN-Pakatan Harapan, the latter led in Malay support in the state.
Out of 978 Malay respondents in the survey, IDE found that 47.6 percent favoured the BN-Harapan pact, 27.2 percent supported PN, and 14.5 percent were undecided.
The survey conducted from May 12 to 15 this year was randomly stratified across the 56 state constituencies in Selangor. The survey comprised all races and involved a total of 1,692 respondents.
Each respondent was met face-to-face and keyed in their responses through IDE’s e-Survey application on a tablet.
Based on IDE’s 15th general election (GE15) data, PN was consistently the top choice for Malays in Selangor aged 18 to 60 years old.
Despite being the top choice, the state opposition coalition’s popularity among Malays in each group during GE15 was below 50 percent.
This indicated that with the combined support of the BN and Harapan coalitions, the BN-Harapan pact could come out ahead in Malay votes during the upcoming state election.
Overall, 58 percent of the 1,692 respondents favoured the BN-Harapan pact, 26 percent of respondents were on the fence, and 16 percent preferred PN.
Youths aged 18 to 24 years old comprised 267 (15.8 percent) of the total 1,692 respondents. Of these youths, 50 percent supported BN-Harapan, 33 percent were on the fence, and 17 percent favoured PN.
IDE chairperson Mohammad Redzuan Othman said despite what looks like a strong majority for Harapan, the true outcome lies in fence-sitters.
He said 33 percent of fence-sitters could swing votes to largely favour the state opposition.
However, he said the true trend of where the votes will lie can only be seen on the second week of campaigning – four to five days before polling day.
Nomination day for candidates in the upcoming state elections is on July 19, while polling day is on Aug 12.
Mixed response to PN
Meanwhile, Redzuan added that Selangor voters indicated mixed responses towards PN with 47.4 percent of respondents having a negative perception, 41.1 percent positive, and 11.5 percent with no comment.
The survey found 28.4 percent of Selangor respondents felt PN tended to play racial sentiments in the election period, while 22.1 percent felt the coalition championed the Malays and Islam.
On the other hand, 74.1 percent of respondents had a positive perception of Harapan, while 19.9 percent had a negative perception, and six percent had no comment.
The survey also found that 69.7 percent of respondents had a positive perception of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.
Meanwhile, 22.8 percent of respondents believed Anwar will be able to fulfil the Malaysia Madani concept and bring the country to greater heights while 16.5 percent felt he is capable of uniting the various races and improving the cost of living, and 13.9 percent believed he is capable of combating corruption and abuse of power.
However, 18 percent of respondents held a negative perception of Anwar, believing the Harapan chairperson is unable to repair the economy, does not champion the Malay and Islamic community, and is unfit to be prime minister due to being a former convict.
Redzuan said Anwar’s popularity improved recently following engagements in Selangor and local universities, adding that the state’s close proximity to Putrajaya is an advantage. MKINI
