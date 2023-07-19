SANUSI ALREADY VERY PAMPERED, YET BERSATU & PAS BITCH ON – INDEED KEDAH MB LUCKY HE WAS ARRESTED & CHARGED WITHOUT BEING PLACED INSIDE THE POLICE LOCKUP AT ALL – ‘BUT IF HE DOESN’T WATCH HIS MOUTH, AND HE IS ARRESTED AGAIN, AND HAVING TO SPEND TIME IN THE LOCK-UP, I CAN SHARE MY EXPERIENCE… DON’T TAKE A BATH AS YOU NEED TO STRIP NAKED AND I DON’T LIKE THAT,’ RAFIZI WARNS ‘MAHARAJA LAWAK’ SANUSI

SEBERANG JAYA: It is ‘crazy’ to liken caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s arrest to that of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim back in 1998.

“I read today (yesterday) that there were people who tried to liken Sanusi’s arrest to that of (Datuk Seri) Anwar back in 1998.

“Is that crazy or what? Unless, of course, there was someone who hit him (Sanusi). Then, that is understandable.

“He (Sanusi) was merely arrested and taken to court to be prosecuted without even being placed inside the lock-up,” PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli told the Jelajah Madani Seberang Jaya here last night.

Rafizi, who had gone up and down to court and spent several nights in lock-ups on numerous occasions, also offered some advise to Sanusi.

“He (Sanusi) is lucky because he was arrested and prosecuted without having to enter lock-up.

“But if he doesn’t watch his mouth, and he is arrested again, and having to spend time in the lock-up, I can share my experience… don’t take a bath as you need to strip naked and I don’t like that.

“I am saying that because our politics and the bargaining contest offered to the people by the unity government and Perikatan Nasional (PN) is becoming more crazy. It has strayed far from rationality.

“Take Sanusi as an example. He was arrested at 3am yesterday and subsequently prosecuted and it became an uproar that the unity government, Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and our friends in the unity government are scared of Sanusi to the extent of catching him and prosecuting him. Is this crazy or what? he added.

Rafizi said Sanusi was a ‘maharaja lawak’, whereby the longer he campaigns, the more votes the unity government would obtain.

He said Sanusi refused to admit that he was ‘mulut celupar’ (foul mouth).

“He (Sanusi) is a politician. I understand because I have been on the ceramah stage since I was 21 years of age.

“There is the danger being on the ceramah stage. It is not much different from a boxing ring. If you are inside a boxing ring, of course it is nice to punch your opponent, hit your opponent, what more if your hardcore supporters (walaun) are cheering you on.

“I think Sanusi has this disease. When he is on the ceramah stage, the more foul mouth he is and the more people cheer him on, he will feel as though he is great. The problem is he should know when to be foul mouth.

“But when he questioned and belittled the royal institution in the context of the Federal Constitution, then he should be prepared to face the consequences,” he said, noting that if he had uttered what Sanusi allegedly uttered, Pas would have deployed its members to take to the streets to protest.

Rafizi also asked those who took pity on Sanusi and hailed him as a hero on what the law would mean if no action was taken against the latter for allegedly breaking the law.

“You are ill-mannered and rude just because you think you are popular, thus you can disparage others.

“Believe me, a character like Sanusi, when he fights with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) next time, he will expose about its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. It will also be similar for Pas.

“He (Sanusi) has no humility as he feels he is a hero just because he feels he is a champion in TikTok.

“As such, in this state elections, it is important for the young people to know the truth that he is wanting to be popular by playing on race, religion and royalty issues,” he said.

Dosa Sanusi? Apa kata anak muda….. pic.twitter.com/lV1juZWQMg — Adam Yusuf (@khirariffin) July 18, 2023

He also asked where Sanusi and Pas would put their faces now after cursing Pakatan Harapan, particularly PKR, for disrespecting the royalty in the past.

“But let me tell you that not one of us was nabbed for insulting the royalty.

“However it is, there is a limit. We understand the royal institution’s roles in the community.

“Come Sanusi, he only wants to show he is great, and to do that, he spits on and steps all over the people,” he added.

Rafizi said he now understood why in the campaign for the upcoming state elections, Sanusi did not raise issues of his administration, his policies and his plans to further develop and help the people.

Instead, he noted, Sanusi only raised racial issues.

“This is because he has nothing more to show to prove that he is great.

“Take for example how he wants to compare Kelantan with Selangor and Kedah with Penang,” he said.

Boleh ke di terengganu negeri yg PAS perintah bwk bendera parti di dalam masjid? PAS PN ni semua hal nak langgar dan mereka jela terpaling betul… Langgar sultan PAS rs betul, politik dlm masjid PAS betul, bwk bendera pun PAS rs betul… Apa nk jadi lah dgn melayu..🙄 pic.twitter.com/A6BSY0qEda — Mat Sekilau / Membalak 🪵 (@apanakdikato) July 18, 2023

NST