Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the U.S.’ position on its One China policy as he met with China’s leader Xi Jinping Monday, saying it does not support Taiwanese independence and that containing China’s economy was not an American goal.

KEY FACTS

Speaking to the press at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Blinken said all his meetings with top officials in China were constructive and reiterated that competition between the U.S. China should not “veer into conflict.”

Blinken said the U.S. held a “One China” policy and does not support Taiwanese independence, but is concerned about China’s “provocative actions” along the Taiwan Strait.
On the issue of sanctions, Blinken told Chinese officials the U.S. was not attempting to “contain” China’s economic growth, but is trying to guard “specific technologies” critical to national security.

Xi told Blinken during the meeting he hoped the U.S. would adopt a “rational and pragmatic attitude” that would “stabilize and improve Sino-U.S. relations,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

Without mentioning exact details, Xi also noted that during Blinken’s visit, both countries have “made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues,” according to a readout issued by the U.S. State Department.

Blinken’s meeting with Xi took place after two other high-level meetings with China’s foreign minister Qin Gang and top diplomat Wang Yi.

CRUCIAL QUOTE

Following Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, the state department issued a statement saying the talks were “candid, substantive, and constructive.” The statement added: “The Secretary emphasized the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.”

CONTRA

Wang appeared to blame Washington for the bilateral tensions in a statement Monday, saying it was now necessary to choose between “dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict.” He urged the U.S. to stop “hyping up” theories that painted China as a threat and asked Washington to “truly adhere” to the One China principle and stop supporting the Taiwan independence movement. The U.S. State Department simply responded that the meeting between Blinken and Wang was “candid and productive.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that he was hoping that “over the next several months I’ll be meeting Xi again.” He said he intends to talk about “legitimate differences we have but also…areas we can get along.” In a press conference on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had no details to offer on if any meeting between the two leaders over the coming months.

KEY BACKGROUND

Ties between China and the U.S. have fallen to their lowest point in decades over a multitude of geopolitical issues. Tensions between the two sides rose sharply earlier this year after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after it flew across the U.S. mainland. The tensions further worsened after Blinken met with Wang at a security conference in Munich and accused Beijing of planning to provide lethal aid to Russia to support its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Blinken said he told Wang that from Washington's point of view, "this would be a serious problem."

