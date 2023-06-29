With the Malay-centric party’s plans to organise a Malay Congress soon, Dr Mahathir said Umno has always been a party of corruption.

“They want to set up a Malay congress. What were they doing before? Umno’s plan to win voters has always been centred around money politics. From giving away money to setting up more flags and banners.

“If Umno wins in the next general election. The Malays will be doomed if Umno takes over the government. The party has always been corrupt,” he told reporters during a press conference at Sama-Sama hotel here.

“The Malays’ rights are half-gone. If every race in Malaysia will have the same rights as the Malays, we are doomed,” he said.

He said if the “Malaysian Malaysia” is in place, the Malay language will no longer have its speakers.

“Just like in Singapore, they used English as a medium in schools. If you ask the Malay Singaporeans, they won’t know how to reply in Malay. That is a threat to Malays in this country,” he said.  MM

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAYSIAKINI / MALAY MAIL

