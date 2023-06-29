‘MALAYS MUST FIGHT’ – ‘FATHER OF RACISM’ MAHATHIR DENIES BID TO BECOME PM AGAIN – DESPITE OPENLY INSTIGATING MALAYS TO SUPPORT HIS EXTREMIST STANCE – EVEN ACCUSES NON-MALAYS OF WANTING TO CHANGE THE COUNTRY’S NAME – AS STATE ELECTIONS NEAR & A MASSIVE CORRUPTION NOOSE INVOLVING HIS CLOSEST CRONIES & FAMILY TIGHTENS
Dr Mahathir denies starting Malay Proclamation to become PM
DR Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed claims that he founded the Malay Proclamation movement to just to become the prime minister again.
The former prime minister who was in office twice said he does not intend to run again. TMI
Dr M spins tale of non-Malays wanting to change country’s name
In a lengthy diatribe against non-Malays today, Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that they want to “change the name and ownership” of Malaysia.
The former prime minister repeatedly alleged there was an attempt by people “from other countries” to shift Malaysia from being a tanah Melayu (land of the Malays) into a multiracial country.
He also claimed that these people refused to recognise the Malays as the founders, locals and builders of the country.
“How arrogant are those who come here, whom we have made into citizens, to demand that the name of our country be changed, turned into a multiracial country?
“Many people migrate from one country to another. When they go to another country, they accept that country and its owners, and they adapt their lives to be like the locals (but not those who came here),” the veteran politician said during a press conference in Sepang.
Earlier, Mahathir went on a tirade about the history of Malaysia and pointed out how “outsiders” had made two attempts to change the country.
He elaborated extensively on Malaysia’s historical background, highlighting the period when it was known as the Malayan Union during British colonial rule.
He then touched on the post-independence era, where the late Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who was then leading the opposition against the Malaysian government, advocated the concept of “Malaysian Malaysia”.
In the mid-1960s, the term “Malaysian Malaysia” emerged as the rallying slogan of the Malaysian Solidarity Convention to champion a more egalitarian vision of the country, transcending ethnic divisions and promoting equal rights for all citizens, regardless of race or ethnicity.
It aimed to challenge the prevailing emphasis on Malay ethnicity and special privileges for Malays, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution’s affirmative action policies.
“We were fortunate that in the 1964 general election, Lee’s proposal was rejected and thus, we successfully stopped another attempt to make our Tanah Melayu into a multiracial country. It would be shared equally,” Mahathir said.
Malay People’s Proclamation
The nonagenarian also alleged that whenever the Malays spoke up about their struggles, they were immediately shut down and labelled as racists.
Previously, the former Langkawi MP was investigated under Section 124B of the Penal Code for alleged involvement in activities deemed harmful to parliamentary democracy, over matters related to his Malay People’s Proclamation.
Additionally, he was also investigated for his statements, allegedly containing elements of contempt towards the royal institution, in which he purportedly said that the Malays cannot rely on the Malay rulers to protect them.
This recent rant marks another episode in Mahathir’s Malay People’s Proclamation campaign, purportedly aimed at raising awareness among the Malay population regarding their perceived “lost power”.
However, Mahathir stressed that the Malay People’s Proclamation movement was not against the non-Malays, but only focused on fighting for the well-being of the Malay community who are struggling financially.
The move even made a signatory campaign which garnered support from political parties such as Pejuang, PAS and Bersatu. It stated that it will support Perikatan Nasional in the coming state elections.
Malays must fight
Similarly, during the press conference, Mahathir encouraged the Malays to stand their ground and fight for their rights, especially during the state polls.
He advised them to give their all when supporting Malay candidates and most importantly to the ones who were being backed by the Malay Proclamation.
“If Malays do not protect their powers, their future will be grim. Even after every election, such as the coming state elections, their future will be ruined.
“As a reminder, we must reject corruption and we must reject those who will take our rights away. We should also vote for those who truly care about the Malays’ struggles so that our future will not be destroyed,” Mahathir said. – mkini
Dr Mahathir claims Malays doomed if Umno gains more power
Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Sama-Sama hotel in Sepang June 28, 2023. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
SEPANG — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that taxpayers’ money will be missing if Umno controls the whole government.
With the Malay-centric party’s plans to organise a Malay Congress soon, Dr Mahathir said Umno has always been a party of corruption.
“They want to set up a Malay congress. What were they doing before? Umno’s plan to win voters has always been centred around money politics. From giving away money to setting up more flags and banners.
“If Umno wins in the next general election. The Malays will be doomed if Umno takes over the government. The party has always been corrupt,” he told reporters during a press conference at Sama-Sama hotel here.
Dr Mahathir said there’s an attempt to make “Malaysian Malaysia” again just like Lee Kuan Yew did in 1964.
“The Malays’ rights are half-gone. If every race in Malaysia will have the same rights as the Malays, we are doomed,” he said.
He said if the “Malaysian Malaysia” is in place, the Malay language will no longer have its speakers.
“Just like in Singapore, they used English as a medium in schools. If you ask the Malay Singaporeans, they won’t know how to reply in Malay. That is a threat to Malays in this country,” he said. MM