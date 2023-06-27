NO CARD LEFT TO PLAY – ‘DISASTER AS PM’ MUHYIDDIN TO MEET MAHATHIR ‘BEFORE OR AFTER HARI RAYA HAJI’ – TO ‘DISCUSS’ MALAY PROCLAMATION – CAN RACIST DUO STIR UP A NEW WAVE OF MALAY HATRED FOR THE NON-MALAYS IN TIME FOR THE 6 STATE ELECTIONS IN AUGUST?

Muhyiddin Yassin said he is glad Dr Mahathir Mohamad is willing to cooperate on issues which relate to the Malay community.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will meet his predecessor, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to discuss Mahathir’s Malay Proclamation soon.

“I have read the 12 points listed in the Malay Proclamation document,” Muhyiddin told FMT in an interview.

“To me, that is something we (Bersatu) stand for, it is the foundation of our struggles.”

Muhyiddin said while the Malay Proclamation was important, the focus should be on measures that need to be taken to realise the aims of the document.

The Malay Proclamation, a Mahathir initiative, has the aim of “uniting the community” across the political divide. The document lists 12 key problems said to be faced by the Malays.

The document has been signed by several Bersatu and PAS politicians in their personal capacities. Among them was PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Earlier this month, Mahathir said he was ready to work with Muhyiddin again, some three years after their relationship soured over the Sheraton Move that led to the collapse of the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan government.

Subsequently, Muhyiddin said he, too, was ready to work with Mahathir for the sake of “race, religion and country”.

He told FMT they have been in touch through intermediaries.

“It seems that he is ready to see me,” said Muhyiddin. “I said we can meet. If I am not mistaken, right now he is out of the country. So, I said after or before Hari Raya Haji, if he is free, I will see him,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

