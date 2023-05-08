Election sweet talk of goodies for civil servants, “free money” for the poor and so many other promises are spewed without care that our national coffers are completely drained and cannot afford them. Once voted in, we can see the true colours emerge.

One-sided multi-billion projects are awarded to cronies of those who walk the corridors of power and we, the citizens, are milked dry all over again. The amount and degree of corruption behind closed doors make me sick to my stomach.

Yet, time and again, they get voted in and we lament our daily lives as they continue to plunder our country.

We got our best shot when the government finally changed hands. Many of us fell to our knees and cried tears of joy.

Our euphoria was short-lived, because little did we realise that a dark and ominous evil was about to strike.

Moving forward, we can see the desperation in those guilty ones who have relished the enrichment of their pockets, grasping at straws to hopefully stay alive.

Mazilamani: These so-called rich have become prosperous under the New Economic Policy (NEP) and, of course, others in power looted the nation’s wealth.

Former leaders have accumulated so much wealth that it would serve their families for generations to come.

So yes, why not these politicians and tycoons share part of their accumulated wealth and annual business profits to uplift the Malays to a better level?

It is no use for former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Putra president Ibrahim Ali to talk about ‘political proclamation’ to persuade Malays to change the government.

Have they identified an honest and dedicated next set of political and industrial leaders to address the Malay economic challenges?

To them, the proclamation is a direct instigation for Malays to replace the present government with mediocre, weak and corrupt leaders beholden to protect their wealth and families.

Anyway, how many proclamations has Mahathir initiated since becoming the prime minister in 1981? All his policies have failed.

MS: Facts, as always, may help make the case about the multi-billionaires who attained their untouchable, god-like status through politics.

I say “may” because it could take more than facts to convince the genuflecting hoi polloi that the leaders they worship and whose grubby hands they stoop to kiss spent decades helping themselves while bleating about their poor brethren.

For starters, their income and asset declarations (assuming they did declare truthfully) will shed some light on their eye-watering wealth when compared to those they claim to represent.

A lot will also be revealed if there is a focus on their present lifestyles – their palatial dwellings here and elsewhere, the vehicles they own or claim to be gifts, their holdings through proxies and, yes, their horses, their yachts, their planes and their favourite holiday destinations.

So, get the facts and expose them to sunlight… which they say is the best disinfectant for a disease which has all but crippled the country.