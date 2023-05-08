KUALA LUMPUR: A Bersatu leader has downplayed several party leaders’ backing of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay Proclamation”, saying it has nothing to do with an electoral pact for the upcoming state elections.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris insisted that he and two other leaders had signed the proclamation in their individual capacities, and not as representatives of the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party.

“During the signing, we never discussed anything about seat negotiations or joining forces with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA),” Razali told reporters during Bersatu’s Hari Raya open house with the media today.

Aside from Razali, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid have signed the document.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the party have also signed the document to signify their support for the former prime minister’s call for the Malays to unite and “save” the community.

Razali also dismissed rumours and speculation of a plan to topple the Anwar Ibrahim-led government, saying these were just “political gossip” that the prime minister should not pay any attention to.

He said Anwar should focus on managing the economy instead of being distracted by such rumours.

“When he responds to gossip like this, the people will notice that he has failed to manage the economy and only talks about politics.

“I don’t know why Anwar is so affected when he has the two-thirds majority (support in the Dewan Rakyat),” he said.

It was previously reported that 10 MPs who previously backed Muhyiddin as prime minister after the 15th general election (GE15) were planning to force by-elections by resigning from their parties, thereby invoking the anti-hopping law which would cause their seats to be vacated.

However, a well-placed source told FMT that Istana Negara would not entertain claims by any party that Anwar had lost majority support.

On Friday, Anwar expressed confidence about remaining in the top post for a full term, saying the opposition should wait until Parliament reconvenes if it had the numbers to form the government.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

