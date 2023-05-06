HELLO, DUMBO! – BANK NEGARA WAS ACTUALLY VERY SAVVY TO RAISE OPR JUST A DAY (TIME DIFFERENCE) BEFORE THE U.S. FED HIKED ITS RATE – THAT BNM DID SO SHOWS THEY HAD CONFIDENCE THE LOCAL ECONOMY AKA THE MALAYSIAN PEOPLE CAN SHOULDER THE 25BP INCREASE – PRICES HAVE STOPPED SKY-ROCKETING HERE & THE RINGGIT IS NOW STABLE UNLIKE DURING MUHYIDDIN-ISMAIL SABRI REGIMES, WHERE THE EXPECTATION WAS FOR RINGGIT WEAKEN TO RM5 TO US$1- KEEPING THE OPR ARTIFICIALLY LOW VERSUS A RESERVE CURRENCY LIKE THE U.S. DOLLAR IS ASKING FOR EVEN GREATER INFLATION AHEAD – RECKLESS LOOSE MONETARY POLICY IS WHAT LANDED U.S., THE WORLD LARGEST DEBTOR NATION, IN ITS CURRENT DOWNSPIRAL – POPULIST POLICIES & INDISCIPLINE WILL MAKE THE RINGGIT TOILET PAPER – WHICH IS ACTUALLY WHAT THE U.S. DOLLAR ALSO IS, EXCEPT THAT IT IS PROTECTED BY ITS ‘OTHER NATIONS HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO USE IT’ STATUS – DUE TO WASHINGTON’S HEGEMONIC POLICIES & ACTIONS – THIS IS WHY NATIONS AROUND THE WORLD INCLUDING MALAYSIA WANT TO DUMP THE DOLLAR & JUMP ONTO DE-DOLLARISATION – BUT UNTIL THAT IS SUFFICIENTLY EFFECTED, MALAYSIANS LIKE OTHER GLOBAL CONSUMERS MUST SUFFER FOR THE SELFISHNESS OF AN UNDISCIPLINED U.S. GOVT – SILLY OR NOT, PKR’S ‘AXE OF HIS OWN TO GRIND’ HASSAN KARIM DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM ANWAR & RAFIZI – BUT UNTIL HE UNDERSTANDS MORE ABOUT HOW COMPLEX IT ACTUALLY IS TO TWEAK AN ECONOMY WITH BOTH MACRO & MICRO-ECONOMIC POLICIES, HE SHOULD STOP TRYING TO BE ‘POPULIST’ & INSIST ON FEEDING THE PEOPLE WHAT COULD BE A POISON PILL DUE TO HIS OWN CARELESSNESS – BTW, HASSAN! HOW MANY B40 PEOPLE DO YOU KNOW ARE RICH ENOUGH TO AFFORD CAR & HOUSING LOANS FROM THE LIKES OF MBB, CIMB ETC – B40 USUALLY NEED GOVT AID, RIGHT? – HIGHER INTEREST RATES CAN REIN IN COST OF LIVING PRICES AS A STABLE RINGGIT ALSO MEANS LOWER MATERIAL COSTS, IMPORTS, ETC – STABLE CURRENCY ALSO GIVES GOVT MORE SPACE TO MICRO-MANAGE THE NEEDS OF THE HARDCORE POOR WITH TARGETED SUBSIDIES, ETC
Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said this is because he does not want the disgruntled rakyat to “punish” the government over the matter in the upcoming elections in six states.
“Bank Negara has its reasons to increase the OPR. We would like to think that the monetary policy committee made the decision (to increase the rate) for the country’s long-term macroeconomic interests.
“At the same time, Bank Negara must also act in line with the government, which is trying to help the people, who are saddled with a high cost of living,” the outspoken PKR lawmaker said in a statement today.
Hassan stressed that it is the middle-income earners (M40) and low-income earners (B40), which make up 80 percent of the country’s population, are the worst hit by the OPR increase.
“I don’t want people in the six states where elections are set to be held soon to show their disapproval of the government with a cynical question of whether the OPR stands for ‘Operasi Peras Rakyat‘ (Operation to extort the people).
“I hope it will not come to that. Rafizi and Anwar, if you read this, please explain,” Hassan wrote.
In announcing the recent increase, Bank Negara said it was needed to normalise monetary accommodation as the economy was resilient and it needed to manage persistent inflation.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
