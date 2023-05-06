OMG! AGAIN, ANWAR DRAWS MASSIVELY OVERWHELMING CROWDS TO ‘MALAYSIA MADANI’ RAYA OPEN HOUSE AT PERMATANG PAUH, PENANG – OH DEAR! PN-PAS, THEIR CYBER-TROOPERS & BLOGGERS WILL BE LIVID & FROTHING AT THE MOUTHS

Thousands throng Malaysia Madani Open House at UiTM in Permatang Pauh

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Malaysia Madani Open House at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Permatang Pauh here on Saturday (May 6) has become a platform for the public to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

From as early as 8am, thousands thronged the university compound to wait for the arrival of Anwar and the main guests of the open house.

Housewife Prakash Kaur, 32, and her daughter Hazel Kaur, 8, and their friend Ayu Berahim,32, were among those who were spotted at the open house.

“We arrived at about 8.30am as we didn’t want to get stuck in traffic congestion,” she said.

Prakash, who lives in Bayan Baru, said the reason she came to the open house is to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and to let her daughter see the Prime Minister in person.

She said her daughter has been yearning to see Anwar since he was appointed as Prime Minister last year.

Ayu said she tagged along with her friends as she wanted to share the joy of Hari Raya Aidilfitri with her friends.

“This open house is a great opportunity for me to share the festivities with my friends from other faiths,” she said.

Housewife Sarimah Mohd Sharif, 56, from Datuk Keramat said she felt happy when she knew that there would be a national open house in Penang.

“It is not often that a national open house for Hari Raya Aidilfitri is held in the state.

“This time Penangites can feel the excitement of Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house with the presence of our Prime Minister,” she said.

Secretary Chang Kim Joo, 38, said she is excited to meet the Prime Minister for the first time.

“I would like to meet the Prime Minister and shake his hands, since I was a child, I have been wanting to meet him,” she said.

The Bukit Mertajam resident said the food available during the open house was sumptuous and delicious.

The Malaysia Madani Open House at UiTM features 23 booths offering food and drinks such as satay, ketupat, rendang, nasi impit and others.

Beside Anwar, Penang Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor also attended the open house.

ANN

