n Wednesday (May 3, 2023), footage of two drones attacking the Kremlin in Moscow has gone viral. The stunning strike on Vladimir Putin’s residence has been described as “a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the Russian president”. The explosion, however, did not kill or injure anyone because Putin was not present in the building at the time.

Of course, Ukraine as well as the U.S. has quickly denied any involvement. In fact, the U.S. claims Russia “likely” staged the drone attack on the Kremlin as a false-flag operation in order to blame Ukraine and the West. But did not the U.S. also accuse Russia of blowing up its own Nord Stream pipelines, only to backtrack and had accused pro-Ukraine operatives instead?

Moscow spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said – “We are well aware that decisions on such actions and such terrorist attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington. And Kyiv is already executing what it is told to do.” It does not matter whether the attacks were orchestrated by Washington or were staged by Moscow. Russia insists U.S. was behind the attack to kill Putin.

While some Western media naively celebrate the attacks as a slap in the face of Putin, the narrative has been set by Moscow that the West was behind the assassination attempt. Now, Russia has a justification to retaliate against not only Ukraine, but also any of the Western nations. Do you know how dangerous the consequences of the drone attack are?

The spark that set off World War I on June 28, 1914 was when a young Serbian shot and killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire (Austria), in the city of Sarajevo. The assassin was a supporter of the Kingdom of Serbia, a Serbian extremist group that wanted to break up the Austro-Hungarian Empire. A month later, the Austrian army invaded Serbia.

The attempt on the life of Russian president Vladimir Putin would be similar to the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand almost 110 years ago. Had Putin been killed in the drone attack, it will definitely trigger World War III. But even after the latest attacks fail to kill Putin, Russia will not keep quiet and there will definitely be retaliation or revenge.

After all, it was U.S. president Joe Biden who said in March last year (a month after the Ukraine War began) that Vladimir Putin is a “butcher” who “cannot remain in power” – suggesting that the U.S. was seeking a regime change through assassination. After his inflammatory language was condemned by allies in Europe, even U.S. senators, Biden made a U-turn.

Whoever masterminded the drone attacks, Russia will respond. The question now is how Putin will retaliate. The fact that the Russia might cancel its traditional “Victory Day” parades that mark the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany means the drone attack was a serious matter. It’s simple – if Moscow does not respond, it will send the wrong message that Russia is weak and encourage more such attacks.

At best, Putin will escalate with massive strikes on Ukrainian cities and its infrastructure facilities. At worst, Moscow could take revenge by assassinating Ukrainian top leaders, including President Zelensky, forcing the U.S. and NATO to enter the war and escalating the 14-month conflict to a greater global economic destruction. Already, there has been calls within Moscow to use nuclear weapons.

For example, Moscow might withdraw an agreement on facilitating Black Sea agricultural shipments – a deal signed in July last year to free Ukrainian grain shipments. The deal between Russia and the United Nations, which expires May 18 unless Russia renews it, could see the world market’s sudden disruption to the access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

Russia exports two-thirds of the world’s ammonium nitrate, which is used in fertilizers to improve yields for crops like wheat, corn and cotton. Worse, natural gas is the main ingredient of fertilizer. Last year, farmers who could not afford the increase in costs of fertilizers have seen lower crop production, which in turn hit global food security.

Last month, in order to protect local farmers, Slovakia, Hungary and even Ukraine strong supporter Poland announced a decision to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine, especially grain as well as fruits, vegetables, dairy, beef, pork and eggs. Ukraine is the fifth largest exporter of wheat – 7% of global sales. Because 71% of its land is agricultural, Ukraine is considered the “breadbasket” of Europe.

While Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat (18% of global exports), Ukraine is the biggest exporter of seed oils. As the Black Sea is under Russian’s control, 95% of Ukraine’s wheat could not be exported, creating a global shortage. Combined, Russia and Ukraine exported more than a quarter (25.4%) of the world’s wheat, ingredient to make bread, noodles, pastries and cereal.

Like it or not, the food shortage crisis will repeat itself again. The only difference is the global shortage will happen at a time when the world, especially Europe, is still fighting high inflation as a result of Ukraine War. The EU annual inflation was 8.3% in March 2023 and the consumer price inflation rate in the United Kingdom was at a staggering 10.1% in the same month.

In spite of the wishful thinking of a “soft landing” in the middle of persistence high prices globally, any move by Russia to disrupt the already fragile food security will certainly spark another round of high inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has just increased its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points – its 10th hike in 14 months – might have to keep increasing the rates till recession exploded.

Even if Moscow escalates only with massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, it is bad enough. Zelensky has already promised “counteroffensive”, so there’s no reason to believe Putin will wait till the U.S. sends F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine before retaliating. The West knows they have lost the battle of Bakhmut and the tanks being sent are insufficient to stop the onslaught of Russian forces.

The U.S. has another problem, and we’re not talking about de-dollarization. U.S. regulators have shut down and sold three mid-size U.S. banks since the beginning of March – Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic. Those failures are the biggest to hit the U.S. since the 2008 financial crisis, even though Washington together with news media is trying to play down the impact.

In Europe, Swiss giant Credit Suisse is being taken over by rival UBS in a forced bailout deal. The governments have conveniently blamed the management for the banking crisis. However, every Tom, Dick and hamster knows the problem is due to the hikes in interest rates to contain skyrocketing inflation, which in turn was triggered by the Ukraine War.

In a latest survey by Gallup, about 48% of Americans do not trust their money in the banks are safe. The last time Americans were worried about their money in financial institutions to such extent was in 2008 following the Global Financial Crisis. It was JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon who said that the banking crisis isn’t over yet, and there will be repercussions for years to come.

The best part is the European Union is still getting Russian oil indirectly – either through “middleman” China, India, Saudi Arabia or Turkey. To save face and to hoodwink the world that it has cut off its dependence on Russian energy, silly Europe has no choice but to pay top dollars for the Russian crude, diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, which in turn keeps the inflation high.

Putin has so many levers to pull to trigger inflation and all hell will break loose again. Banks don’t lend money anymore – loans by commercial banks in the U.S. have declined by nearly US$105 billion. It’s not hard to predict more banks will collapse if the conflict in Ukraine escalates and inflation spikes again. Recession is definitely coming. The world should prepare for stagflation.

FINANCE TWITTER

.