‘DON’T LET THE PEOPLE HATE POLITICIANS’ – IN CLEAR SLAP TO THE LIKES OF MAHATHIR, MUHYIDDIN, HADI, ISMAIL SABRI & CO, UMNO YOUTH CHIEF TELLS YOUNG MALAYS NOT TO ‘ACT LIKE THE OLDER GENERATION’ – ‘BECAUSE THE PEOPLE ARE FED UP’ – EVEN AS ZAHID TOO WARNS STATE ELECTION CANDIDATES NOT TO INCITE PUBLIC ANGER BY HARPING ON ISSUES THAT DIVIDE UNITY GOVT, THE PEOPLE – ‘IT’S BETTER TO SEEK OUT COMMON GROUND & NOT FOCUS ON DIFFERENCES’
Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised candidates contesting in the upcoming elections in six states to avoid issues that will incite public anger.
The BN chairperson and Umno president said although candidates have differing opinions and political views they need to act rationally when campaigning.
“And so it is with the unity government, the Madani government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, we are founded on the voices of the existing two-third majority of the Dewan Rakyat, this is the first time since the 11th general election that a government has a two-thirds majority.
“We need to support this government. If you don’t agree, it’s okay, we celebrate differences of opinions but for me, it’s better to seek out common ground and not focus on differences,” he said during his speech at the Aidilfitri celebrations at Tuminah Hamidi Mosque in Bagan Datuk last night.
He also said that Malaysians should not be politicking all the time but only when elections are held so that effort can be given to develop the country.
“After all that, we need to develop our place, build our states and the people should come together so that we can not only develop our area, but our families together,” Zahid said.
He also urged the people of Perak to set aside their differences and unite in thought and actions and not to engage in politicking too much.
“We in Bagan Datuk really support the leadership of Saarani Mohamad as Perak menteri besar and this support is done openly, and quietly, we have done it consistently,” he added. – Bernama
Umno Youth chief: Young leaders shouldn’t act like ‘politicking’ elders
Without mentioning any names, Akmal in an interview with Utusan Malaysia, broadly referred to a group of senior politicians, alleged to be involved in a plot to topple the government, as “destroyers of the country’s political stability”.
The Merlimau assemblyperson also reportedly said any such speculations of attempts to topple the government would create a negative public perception towards all politicians, including the younger generations who were not involved.
“So don’t let the people hate politicians. The youth must change our ways. We can’t be too eager in politicking because the people are fed-up.
“Just imagine, we have changed three prime ministers in a short period. Don’t let it get to a point when the public will punish politicians.
“Youth can’t be acting like the older generation. We the youths, we do not want the public to lose faith in politicians when the time comes for our generation to take over,” added the 35-year-old first-term elected representative.
His remarks follow reports that several former Umno senior leaders, who were among dissidents sacked in December last year in the wake of their actions during the 15th general election, are now mulling contesting for Perikatan Nasional in the upcoming state elections.
Among others, former Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar had declared he would be contesting a state seat in Selangor on a PN ticket.
At the same time, Akmal also expressed hope that there will be more young candidates.
Previously, there were reports claiming that 15 BN MPs would be vacating their seats to pave the way for by-elections.
Yesterday, opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, who was named in the alleged plot as being PN’s prime minister candidate, shot down Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s challenge for PN to submit any statutory declarations they had in Parliament. mkini
BERNAMA / MKINI
