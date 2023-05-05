SUSPECT ARRESTED BY MACC TURNS OUT TO BE ONE OF JHO LOW’S CLOSE AIDES – MACC ALSO RECOVERS RM16 MIL FROM ANOTHER JHO LOW PAL CASEY TANG, ‘WHO STILL CANNOT BE TRACED’

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) successfully recovered RM16 million and brought back a suspect in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) investigations recently.

A MACC source said the repatriation of the suspects from Singapore was a result of the close cooperation between it and Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department.

He said this latest success came when an individual, who is under MACC investigation on suspicion of receiving money from 1MDB and SRC funds arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 on Wednesday at 3.30am.

“Upon arriving, the suspect who has been missing since 2018 was handed a Notice of Order to appear at the MACC headquarters at 10am yesterday (Thursday). His statement was recorded by MACC officers before they searched his house, the same day,” he said.

The source said checks showed that the suspect received money from the misappropriated 1MDB and SRC funds through a company bank account, registered under Wright Shaw Ltd.

“Prior to this MACC was in collaboration with Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Departments which successfully seized the account belonging to Wright Shaw with approximately US$5.2 million.

“Investigations there also proved that the suspect had received money from the 1MDB funds through a Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M).”

The source said, on April 26, MACC managed to retrieve an estimated RM16 million from a company known as Totality Ltd owned by 1MDB’s former executive director of business development, Tang Keng Chee.

“Tang Keng Chee, or Casey Tang ,was the executive director of business development of 1MDB from 2012 to 2013.

“Prior to that he was involved in with Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA, which was what 1MDB was know as) until 2011.

“The conspiracy was to mislead the bank and hide certain facts from the board of directors of 1MDB to transfer US$700 million to Good Star Ltd, allegedly owned by Low Taek Jho (Jho Low),” said the source.

He added that the MACC had also issued an arrest warrant (Interpol Red Notice) dated June 29, 2018 against Tang, who still cannot be traced.

Tang is believed to have disappeared after he was found to have committed an offence under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 28 of the same act in 2018.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the success and said that MACC is now trying to bring back some more assets from the individuals in Singapore.

MACC has so far managed to recover approximately 70 per cent of 1MDB’s assets, involving a total of RM28.3 billion. NST