HADI & CO NOW LOOKING FOR MONEY FROM DAIM, VINCENT TAN, MAHATHIR’S SONS OR WHOEVER? – KHALID SAMAD QUESTIONS WHY PAS TOP BRASS SUDDENLY SIGNED DR M’S ‘MALAY PROCLAMATION’ – ‘MAYBE IT IS TRUE WHAT NETIZENS ARE SAYING, THAT PAS IS LOOKING FOR A NEW FINANCIAL SOURCE TO FUND THE PARTY’

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad sees a potential ulterior motive behind PAS’ decision to meet long-time enemy, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Namely, he posited, that it was to seek a new source of funding.

“Maybe it is true what netizens are saying, that PAS is looking for a new financial source to fund the party.

“After ‘Abah’s’ bank account got frozen, maybe PAS is finding ‘Atok’ (Mahathir), who still has plenty of funds in his account,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abah is a nickname for Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin – whose party accounts were frozen as part of a graft probe.

The accounts were allegedly used to receive kickbacks, which were then used to finance Perikatan Nasional’s campaign in last year’s election.

Meanwhile, Mahathir, 97, has been accused of amassing wealth during his long tenure as prime minister – a claim he has denied.

Mahathir recently sued Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for making such allegations.

On Wednesday, PAS’ top leaders including party president Abdul Hadi Awang met with Mahathir to sign the latter’s “Malay People’s Proclamation” – a document that urged Malays to unite to “save” their race.

Previously in 2019, Hadi had also shared a stage with Mahathir during the Malay Dignity Congress.

(From left) Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Annuar Musa during the Malay Dignity Congress

In justifying signing the proclamation on Wednesday, Hadi yesterday said that race-based struggles were not in opposition to Islamic teachings.

However, Khalid – who was a former PAS member – said this strayed from the party’s policy of being an inclusive Islamic party that is all-encompassing without looking at race.

