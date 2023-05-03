FOR REAL OR MAHATHIR-LED PSY-WAR TO DULL THE HUGE SUCCESS OF ANWAR’S RAYA OPEN HOUSES OR JUST ANOTHER SORDID CASE OF ‘MONEY MAKES THE WORLD GO ROUND’ – NOW ZURAIDA MEETS DR M TO DISCUSS ‘MALAY PROCLAMATION’ – BUT IS THERE SUCH A THING AS ‘PRIORITISING’ MALAYS WITHOUT ‘SIDELINING’ OTHER RACES – ARE NOT THE WORDS NOT ANTONYMS

Now Zuraida meets Dr M to discuss ‘Malay Proclamation’

The ex-PKR vice-president says the interests and rights of the Malays must be prioritised, without sidelining the rights of other races.

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has met Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss his “Malay Proclamation”, after PAS and Bersatu leaders stated their support for the former prime minister’s initiative.

In a Facebook post, Zuraida said her discussion with Mahathir revolved around the proclamation.

They were joined by Gerakan Tanah Air secretary-general and former Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya and former Pejuang leader Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

“In moving towards establishing a sustainable nation, the interests and rights of the Malays must be prioritised, without sidelining the rights of other races. We move as one to uphold the principles of true democracy,” said Zuraida, a former minister who had served under Mahathir during his second stint as prime minister.