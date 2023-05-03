FOR REAL OR MAHATHIR-LED PSY-WAR TO DULL THE HUGE SUCCESS OF ANWAR’S RAYA OPEN HOUSES OR JUST ANOTHER SORDID CASE OF ‘MONEY MAKES THE WORLD GO ROUND’ – NOW ZURAIDA MEETS DR M TO DISCUSS ‘MALAY PROCLAMATION’ – BUT IS THERE SUCH A THING AS ‘PRIORITISING’ MALAYS WITHOUT ‘SIDELINING’ OTHER RACES – ARE NOT THE WORDS NOT ANTONYMS
Now Zuraida meets Dr M to discuss ‘Malay Proclamation’
The ex-PKR vice-president says the interests and rights of the Malays must be prioritised, without sidelining the rights of other races.
PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has met Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss his “Malay Proclamation”, after PAS and Bersatu leaders stated their support for the former prime minister’s initiative.
In a Facebook post, Zuraida said her discussion with Mahathir revolved around the proclamation.
“In moving towards establishing a sustainable nation, the interests and rights of the Malays must be prioritised, without sidelining the rights of other races. We move as one to uphold the principles of true democracy,” said Zuraida, a former minister who had served under Mahathir during his second stint as prime minister.
Earlier today, it was reported that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders from the Islamic party had signed Mahathir’s proclamation after meeting the GTA chairman last night.
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were also present at that meeting.
Bersatu information chief Razali Idris later said he and two other party leaders also signed Mahathir’s “Malay Proclamation” in their personal capacity.
Last week, Mahathir, who was once critical of PAS, said the people should not fear the “green wave” of support for Perikatan Nasional, pointing out that Malaysia saw rapid development when it was governed by a Malay-majority government for 60 years.
A few days ago, former Kelantan Umno strongman Annuar Musa also met Mahathir to discuss Malay unity. Annuar said they agreed to strengthen Malay and Bumiputera unity, to ensure the community “returns to being at the core of the country’s administration”.
