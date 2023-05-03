Several PAS leaders have signed Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay People’s Proclamation” – a document which urged Malays to unite to “save” their race.

Photographs posted by Mahathir’s aide Abu Bakar Yahya depicted PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang signing the document. It is unsure when the signing took place.

“Several top PAS leaders led by Hadi signed the Malay People’s Proclamation in front of Mahathir,” wrote Abu Bakar on his Facebook page today.

Another photograph shared by Abu Bakar showed Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman were present.

A video clip of the signing was posted on the Malay People’s Proclamation Facebook page where Hadi said he supported the proclamation based on Islamic principles.

“We must go back to the basic principles of the Islamic struggle. In the Quran, the prophet started the Islamic struggle at a time when humans operated based on race and religion,” said Hadi.

The Malay People’s Proclamation is a 12-point document which claimed that Malays never controlled the economy and have “lost” political control.

It goes on to state that the Malay race has to be “revived” and “saved” by uniting Malays by putting aside their political differences.

Mahathir had intended to launch the document at a hotel, but the venue owners cancelled their booking.

The government was blamed for the cancelled event. Later, Mahathir took his campaign online, urging supporters to sign a Google document to show support instead.

Mahathir led the country as prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020. In 2022, he led Pejuang, a party he founded, and was routed in the Parliamentary election that year, failing to retain any candidate deposits. MKINI

3 Bersatu leaders sign Dr M’s ‘Malay Proclamation’

Information chief Razali Idris says he is unsure if anyone else in the party has already signed or plans to sign the document.

PETALING JAYA: Three Bersatu leaders have signed former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay’s Proclamation” in their personal capacity. They are Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid. “The three of us had signed it when we attended a buka puasa event at Yayasan Perdana on behalf of Bersatu,” Razali told FMT. He said he was unsure if any other Bersatu leader had since signed or planned to sign the document aimed at uniting and “saving” the community. Earlier today, it was reported that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders from the party signed the proclamation after a meeting with Mahathir last night. Last week, Mahathir, who was once critical of PAS, said the people should not fear the “green wave” of support for Perikatan Nasional, pointing out that Malaysia saw rapid development when it was governed by a Malay-majority government for 60 years. Meanwhile, Razali said the proclamation should not be perceived as a racist document as it was just an effort to unite the Malays. “I see this (proclamation) as something good for the Malays (because of) the goal of uniting them. There is no political agenda behind this. The other races need not be worried about it,” he added. FMT

