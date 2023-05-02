OF COURSE, NOH OMAR WOULD WIN THE ‘KAKI BODEK’ CONTEST AGAINST ISHAM JALIL HANDS DOWN – ONE LOOKS & BEHAVES LIKE A ROUGHNECK, WHILE THE OTHER IS CLEARLY WELL-EDUCATED, ARTICULATE & GENTEEL – ‘I REMEMBER HOW WHEN NOH WANTED TO BE A MINISTER, HE HAD BODEK NAJIB. HE HAD BODEK ME AS WELL,’ ISHAM REBUFFS NOH’S APPLE-POLISHER CLAIMS

Noh fired the first shot when he claimed that “apple polishers form the backbone” of Umno, naming Isham and another appointed supreme council member Lokman Adam.

He questioned the pair for speaking about the voice of the grassroots after being defeated in the Umno polls.

“I have loved Umno since my days as a student in the United Kingdom.

“I was with Umno for 30 years. But now, Umno is only left with apple polishers,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Taking to Facebook, Isham claimed that Noh had “brownosed” former premier Najib Abdul Razak in order to be appointed as a cabinet minister.

“Noh claims Umno people are kaki bodek. As far as I know, Noh is the kaki bodek.

“I remember how when he wanted to be a minister, he had bodek Najib. He had bodek me as well. I was working in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at the time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Noh, who acknowledged Umno’s structural and grassroots strength, cautioned that political greed would spell its doom.

“Umno has deviated from its struggle and is no longer a shelter for the Malays.

“For example, the motion of no contest for the Umno president post (and deputy president post) is a form of abuse of power,” he added.

‘Green wave in Tanjung Karang’

Noh, who would be contesting in the Selangor state election as Perikatan Nasional candidate, is hoping to generate a “green wave” that would drown Umno in the coastal town of Tanjung Karang.

The former Tanjung Karang MP pledged to turn the constituency into a PN fortress.

“For 30 years, I defended Tanjung Karang as an Umno stronghold. They (Umno) can hate me but they should not sacrifice the people because of political greed,” he said.

Noh was dropped as the candidate for the Tanjung Karang parliamentary seat in the last general election, paving the way for PN’s Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi’s victory.

Zulkafperi, who lost to Noh in the 2018 general election, had attributed the decision not to field the veteran politician as one of the major factors which contributed to his win.

On Jan 28, Noh was slapped with a six-year suspension from Umno for allegedly sabotaging the party in the general election but he opted to be sacked instead.

There are two state seats under Tanjung Karang – Sungai Burong and Permatang. In the 2018 general election, Umno retained Sungai Burong but lost Permatang to Bersatu.

