CASINO DRUMS BEAT FOR SARAWAK – ‘SHOULD SARAWAK BE DENIED THE RIGHT TO DEVELOP? …EVEN THE UAE WILL BE HOSTING MISS WORLD 2023,’ BINTULU MP TIONG SLAMS EXTREMIST PAS – AND IT LOOKS LIKE PREMIER ABANG JO & CO WILL GET THEIR WAY!

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing has urged critics who use religion to argue against the proposal to set up a casino in Sarawak to look to the Middle East for inspiration on moderation.

In a statement, Tiong said as Malaysia was a multi-racial and multi-religious country, politicians should not try to be more conservative than the Middle East.

“As an example, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be hosting Miss World 2023 this year. There are also (many) luxury casinos in the Middle East.

“Should Malaysia, especially Sarawak, be denied the right to develop?” asked Tiong, in addressing objections by Sarawak PAS chief Jofri Jaraiee towards the casino proposal.

Among others, Jofri argued that the casino will bring social ills to Sarawakians.

Sarawak PAS chief Jofri Jaraiee

Tiong argued that the casino – proposed as part of an integrated resort in Borneo Highlands which is a four-hour drive south of Kuching – would spur the economy and provide jobs if implemented.

Revenue from the project, said Tiong, can then be used to develop the rural areas in Sarawak.

“If we can stimulate the economy for the locals, why should we object (to the proposal)?

“What is being proposed is for the future of Sarawak, especially the rural folks who are yearning for basic infrastructure,” said Tiong, who is also the Bintulu MP.

On concerns over social ills caused by a casino, Tiong said conditions can be applied to locals.

In Singapore, residents are paid a day levy of SG$150 (RM501) or an annual levy of SG$2,000 in order to enter any of the country’s casinos.

The Sarawak government is mulling a casino for the Borneo Highlands integrated resort, which will include a theme park and golf course.

The project was decided in the 1990s but the developer was unable to fulfil it. The state government reclaimed control of the 2,071ha land for the project in March after a lengthy court battle.

