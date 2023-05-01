WHAT A WEAKLING IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – TO ALLOW ZAHID & UMNO TO FORCE DOWN THE THROATS OF MALAYSIANS THAT NAJIB’S PARDON IS ‘ACCEPTABLE’ – AT LEAST MUDA HAS THE GUTS TO BE THE NEXT TO OPENLY OPPOSE PARDON FOR ‘WORLD’S BIGGEST CROOK’ NAJIB – EVEN AS AMANAH’S MAT SABU & SALAHUDDIN CAVE INTO TO UMNO GANGSTERISM – WHAT TYPE OF EXAMPLE DOES TIN KOSONG & THE AGONG WANT TO SEND TO YOUTHS & BUDDING CRIMINALS? – NEVER MIND, STEAL ALL YOU CAN & ENJOY YOUR LOOT AS MUCH AS YOU CAN, FOR AS LONG AS YOU CAN. IF YOU GET CAUGHT, THEN GO TO AGONG FOR PARDON?
Muda opposes pardon for Najib
Party says it will send the wrong message to the public.
PETALING JAYA: Muda hopes the Pardons Board will reject the application by former prime minister Najib Razak for a pardon over his corruption conviction.
The party’s central executive committee said its official stance is to object to any efforts to save a “kleptocrat” who has caused “damage” to the country.
“Najib’s pardon is wrong because it’s not one, but seven messages, that will give the wrong impression to the Malaysian public,” it said in a statement today, adding that he had been found guilty of a total of seven different charges.
“Does this mean a normal person who is convicted for the same offence will receive this special privilege?”
On April 28, FMT reported that the Pardons Board had not discussed Najib’s application for a royal pardon, although it had been said to have scheduled a meeting that day. FMT
Zahid accepts Khalid’s views on Najib pardon as ‘personal opinion’
“I hope that individual (Khalid) can differentiate his personal opinion from the party’s overall stance. He should learn to respect other members in the unity government,” he said when met at his open house in Putrajaya today.
On April 27, Khalid reportedly said Amanah has appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Pardons Board to reject Najib’s royal pardon bid and have him remain in prison.
Following that, Kelantan Umno information chief Zawawi Othman said his division was considering ending its cooperation with Amanah in the state if Khalid did not retract his statement, which was offensive to Umno.
Zahid said Khalid should have sought clarification from him about Umno’s stance on Najib’s pardon.
He said he has asked Kelantan Umno leaders to resolve the issue with Amanah amicably.
Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub earlier issued an apology to Umno over Khalid’s statement.
“Sometimes we go too far and there is no shame in apologising if something hurt (others). It is good for us to settle it and move forward for the unity of the country and the people,” Salahuddin said. – Bernama
