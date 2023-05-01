‘IF YOU WANT TO KILL ME, THEN FOCUS ON ME’ – UMNO’S ‘MIGHT AS WELL SACK ME’ NOH OMAR TO CONTEST UNDER PN AT SELANGOR STATE POLLS – SWEARS HE ‘LOVES’ UMNO BUT HIS DAUGHTER IS IN BERSATU & MOST LIKELY HE’LL JOIN CORRUPTION-TAINTED MUHYIDDIN TOO

Former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar has pledged allegiance to Perikatan Nasional and promised to ensure the state constituencies in Tanjong Karang become the coalition’s stronghold.

Last night, Noh told Malaysia Gazette that he decided to switch sides due to alleged irregularities in the Tanjong Karang Umno recently.

“If you want to kill me (politically), then focus on me. Don’t disturb Tanjong Karang (Umno),” he said.

Noh alleged that the Tanjong Karang Umno division, which he has led for decades, was being influenced by “outsiders” but did not elaborate.

During the 2022 parliamentary election, BN lost Tanjong Karang for the first time in history.

That election saw the PN candidate winning with just 35.26 percent of the total votes cast.

There are two state constituencies in Tanjong Karang. PN secured the most votes in both, albeit also the 40 percent mark.

Noh was the Tanjong Karang MP for six terms until he was dropped as a BN candidate for the 2022 parliamentary election.

In January, Umno’s supreme council expelled Noh from the party over alleged “disciplinary breaches” during the 2022 parliamentary election. Mkini

