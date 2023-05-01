‘IF YOU WANT TO KILL ME, THEN FOCUS ON ME’ – UMNO’S ‘MIGHT AS WELL SACK ME’ NOH OMAR TO CONTEST UNDER PN AT SELANGOR STATE POLLS – SWEARS HE ‘LOVES’ UMNO BUT HIS DAUGHTER IS IN BERSATU & MOST LIKELY HE’LL JOIN CORRUPTION-TAINTED MUHYIDDIN TOO

SHAH ALAM: After years of being an Umno stronghold, former Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar has vowed to make the constituency a stronghold for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming state election.
Noh, the former Selangor Umno liaison committee chairman, said he will work hard to make sure that Tanjong Karang becomes a PN stronghold.
“For 30 years, I have defended Tanjong Karang as an Umno stronghold. They (Umno) can hate me but don’t make the people there the victims of their political greed,” he said.
Noh, who has confirmed that he will contest in the state election under the PN ticket, said Umno has lost its shine and is only strong in name.
He said this is because Umno leaders no longer hold on to the struggles and constitution of the original Umno.
“If you see, in this country, most main political leaders are from Umno. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, they are all Umno men. They used to hold positions in the party but when they disagreed with the party leader at the time, they were fired or resigned and continued their political careers with another team (party).”
Noh said due to the practice of firing Umno leaders, they set up their own parties to become the prime minister.
“Now it is my turn to be fired. When I was in Umno, I could not talk too much or I would be fired. So, those in Umno should not be too happy because when the Umno leader changes, their fates are not certain,” said Noh.
Admitting that Umno has a lot of supporters with a membership of 1.3 million, Noh said the party is great in terms of structure and grassroot support.
“But if the greed continues, Umno will be lost. Umno has deviated from its struggles and is no longer a safe haven for the Malays. For example, the no contest motion for the president’s post is an abuse of power by the Umno leadership.
“I love Umno, since I was a student in the United Kingdom until now, it has been 30 years. Now, Umno is left with apple polishers and those who lost in the division and branch election. Lokman Adam, Isham Jalil, if they can’t even win at the division level, how cana Umno say that they are the voice of the grassroot,” said Noh. NST
MKINI / NST
.