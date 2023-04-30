FAKE NEWS – BUT IT SHOULD BE REAL! – TIME FOR PAKATAN PARTIES & THEIR SUPPORTERS TO SHOW HOW THEY REALLY FEEL ABOUT CORRUPTION-TAINTED ZAHID BEING DPM! – THE FACT IS, ZAHID IS JUST AS MUCH A ‘NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT’ AS NAJIB – AND IF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR KEEPS GIVING WAY, IT WILL END UP WITH BOTH NAJIB & ZAHID FREED FROM ANY CHARGES – WHAT TYPE OF ‘MADANI’ GOVT IS THAT!

Business, Politics | April 30, 2023 5:45 pm by | 0 Comments

Statement protesting Zahid presence at Kedah Raya open house fake

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in his official Facebook post today, said the Telegram account called “Edisi Siasat” disseminates false information while reminding the public not to be deceived by it.

“Upon first reading, you can already notice the media statement is wrongly formatted and made up by those who are against the unity government,” said the Pakatan Harapan communications director.

PKR youth wing’s central leadership, through a Facebook post today, also denied issuing the statement and urged the people to refer to its official social media accounts for the latest and accurate information.

– Bernama

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle