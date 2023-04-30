FAKE NEWS – BUT IT SHOULD BE REAL! – TIME FOR PAKATAN PARTIES & THEIR SUPPORTERS TO SHOW HOW THEY REALLY FEEL ABOUT CORRUPTION-TAINTED ZAHID BEING DPM! – THE FACT IS, ZAHID IS JUST AS MUCH A ‘NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT’ AS NAJIB – AND IF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR KEEPS GIVING WAY, IT WILL END UP WITH BOTH NAJIB & ZAHID FREED FROM ANY CHARGES – WHAT TYPE OF ‘MADANI’ GOVT IS THAT!

A STATEMENT said to have been issued by Alor Star PKR’s youth wing protesting the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Kedah Madani gathering is fake.

“Upon first reading, you can already notice the media statement is wrongly formatted and made up by those who are against the unity government,” said the Pakatan Harapan communications director.

PKR youth wing’s central leadership, through a Facebook post today, also denied issuing the statement and urged the people to refer to its official social media accounts for the latest and accurate information.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was at the Hari Raya open house in Kedah yesterday along with Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman.

– Bernama

.