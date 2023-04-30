KUALA LUMPUR — Several Umno leaders attended the engagement ceremony of Norashman Najib, the youngest son of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, here last night.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi who was there said on Facebook that the event felt “incomplete” without the presence of “Bossku” — a moniker used to refer to Najib.

“Ashman, who happened to be sitting next to me, remained calm and cheerful. Ashman is also excited because at 3pm he and his fiancee Nicola will visit Bossku in Kajang,” Puad posted, giving Norashman’s fiancee’s name as Nicola Mulyadi.

“Let’s pray that Ashman and Nicola’s wedding will be attended by Bossku.

“He will return to the struggle of the people. God willing,” Puad added, referring to Najib.

Najib’s wife and Norashman’s mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (centre) pictured with Umno members. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/DrPuadZakarshi

Najib’s wife and Norashman’s mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was pictured there, beaming.

Puad, who posed with the couple, also shared pictures of several Umno leaders who attended.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) was also present at the engagement ceremony. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/DrPuadZakarshi

Among those seen in the photos were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Selangor Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, and Hulu Langat Umno Division chief Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Kajang prison after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of scandal-tainted 1MDB.

He still faces a slew of other charges related to the misappropriation of billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign investment fund. MM

