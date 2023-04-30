ANWAR GETS ANOTHER MASSIVE CROWD AT SABAH RAYA OPEN HOUSE – AFTER DRAWING MORE THAN 25,000 TO ‘MADANI’ OPEN HOUSE IN KEDAH – SENDING SHIVERS THROUGH THE PAS STATE GOVT – AS WRESTING KEDAH AT UPCOMING POLLS IS NOW A REAL POSSIBILITY FOR THE PAKATAN-LED UNITY GOVT

TYT, Anwar join 20,000 people at Sabah govt Hari Raya open house

KOTA KINABALU: Some 20,000 people thronged the state government Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Sunday (April 30).

Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were among those present at the open house hosted by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his Cabinet members.

Anwar, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at about 11am, took time to mingle with the crowd who were entertained by local celebrities at the outdoor podium before joining in the celebrations inside.

Anwar, who was making his third trip to Sabah since taking over as Prime Minister in November last year, left the venue at about 1pm shortly after sending off Juhar.

Anwar also left shortly after and declined to speak to reporters, saying “I am in a rush.”

People from all walks of life began streaming to the SICC grounds at 8am where they were treated to Hari Raya delicacies served from 50 stalls.

Many guests who turned up were not only from around Kota Kinabalu, but also from the east coast Tawau, as well as from Keningau and other areas around Sabah.

Earlier, Hajiji gave out donations to more than 70 underprivileged people including elderly folk, blind and deaf members as well as children from welfare homes and orphanages at the event. ANN

Hajiji to undergo gallstone removal procedure next week

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will undergo minor surgery to remove gallstones next week.

The Chief Minister’s Office said that Hajiji had been experiencing some pain over the week and had been advised by his doctors to undergo surgery to remove the gallstones.

Apart from the pain he is experiencing, his office said that the Chief Minister was in good health.

The statement comes following public speculations over his health in the past few days.

The Chief Minister thanked all for their concern and prayers, his office said in a statement Sunday (April 30).

Earlier Sunday, Hajiji presented contributions to more than 70 underprivileged people during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by the state government at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

The recipients included those from the old folks’ homes, Society for the Blind, Society for the Deaf, welfare homes and orphanages.

The Chief Minister also accompanied Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to meet people from all walks of life at the open house. ANN

‘Over 25,000 at Malaysia Madani open house’

ALOR SETAR: Over 25,000 visitors thronged the Malaysia Madani Open House here, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the food at the 60 stalls provided was almost finished before the ceremony ended.

“I am confident that the target of 25,000 visitors was achieved within four hours and I would like to thank everyone who attended today.

“This open house in Kedah is the Prime Minister’s main programme even though it will be held in five other states and I would like to say that there is no wastage because all the food such as fried noodles, satay and lemang were taken up,” he told reporters at the event here, which was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Cabinet ministers, yesterday.

Also present was Kedah Ruler Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Saifuddin said the presence of Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who accompanied Sultan Sallehuddin, could also strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and goodwill.

“This shows the maturity of politicians to set aside any political sentiments and differences … political leaders of different orientations can be on the same platform to celebrate Aidilfitri,” he added.

Saifuddin said the central government did not overlook Kedah, which is administered by the Opposition, Bernama reported.

“The Federal Government has announced the allocation of RM1.6bil for new or related projects (for Kedah) … this is not for projects under planning but this is the budget that has been approved for 442 federal projects in the state,” he said, adding the Federal Government did not distinguish states that are not led by the unity government as they would still receive large allocations.

He said the Prime Minister wants a new approach where both the Federal Government and the state government focus on the people as the priority. ANN

