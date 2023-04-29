US deploys guided bombs in warning to Iran – media

America’s A-10 Warthog squadron in the Middle East will be outfitted with 250lb “bunker busters,” the Wall Street Journal has reported

Citing anonymous officials, the newspaper reported that the planes will each be fitted with up to 16 GBU-39/B guided bombs. Weighing 250lb (113kg), these munitions are designed to penetrate fortified positions –such as underground command bunkers – before exploding.

“The decision to put more powerful weapons on a squadron of A-10 Warthogs was designed to give pilots a greater chance of success in destroying ammunition bunkers and other entrenched targets in Iraq and Syria, where US forces have been repeatedly targeted by Iran-backed fighters,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The paper did not specify whether these planes would operate out of US bases in Iraq and Syria, but did state that their deployment was intended to send a “message to Iran.” The aircraft arrived at a base in the United Arab Emirates late last month, shortly after their deployment was announced by US Central Command commander Gen. Michael Kurilla.

The A-10 Thunderbolt, more commonly known as the ‘Warthog’, is a slow-moving, heavily armored aircraft usually employed to provide close air support to troops on the ground. In service since the 1970s, it saw extensive use in the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The deployment of these aircraft to the Middle East comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran and the US. Shortly before the Wall Street Journal’s report was published, state TV in Tehran aired footage of Iranian commandos seizing a US-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident with another ship.

The incident came a week after the Iranian navy claimed that it intercepted a US submarine near its waters and forced it to surface. American officials say the submarine was sent to the region to deter a potential Iranian attack on a commercial ship.

Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack on one of its military factories earlier this year, while militia groups aligned with Tehran have carried out numerous attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria in recent years. US President Joe Biden ordered an airstrike on what he claimed was an Iranian-linked facility in Syria last month. RT.COM

China accuses US of destabilizing Korean peninsula

Washington and Seoul have agreed on the deployment of nuclear-armed US submarines to the region

US plans to send submarines armed with nuclear weapons to South Korea will likely aggravate tensions in the region, China’s foreign ministry has said. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden announced the deployment with his South Korean colleague, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning argued that the “US, in order to realize its own geopolitical interests and disregarding regional security, insisted on making use of the peninsula issue to create tension.”

She went on to accuse Washington of being stuck in a Cold War mentality as well as undermining the nuclear non-proliferation system and efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

On Wednesday, President Biden received his South Korean counterpart at the White House where the two leaders unveiled the ‘Washington Declaration.’

Speaking to reporters, the US head-of-state proclaimed that “extended deterrence” against “North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats” would have a nuclear dimension as well.

“We will have visits to — port visits of nuclear submarines and things like that,” Biden stated.

The US president also said that to ensure “even closer cooperation, closer consultation” the two nations have also agreed to establish a body called the Nuclear Consultative Group.

Peace can be achieved on the Korean Peninsula, Biden argued, “through the superiority of overwhelming forces.”

Pyongyang has test-fired more than 100 missiles since the beginning of 2022, and this month alone tested its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile and a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

Washington and Seoul perceive the DPRK’s increased military activities as a security threat, and have stepped up their joint drills on the peninsula in response.

North Korea, in turn, claims that its missile program is defensive in nature, accusing the South and US of plotting an attack. The country has also vehemently protested against joint defense maneuvers by Washington and Seoul, describing them as provocations. RT.COM

Kim’s sister calls Biden ‘old man with no future’

The comments from Pyongyang were made after the US president’s ‘end of regime’ remarks

North Korea has accused US President Joe Biden of being senile after he threatened to annihilate the DPRK in the event of a nuclear attack, denouncing the US for its “extreme” and “hostile” policies. The comments followed Biden’s latest meeting with his South Korean counterpart, in which he vowed to boost nuclear cooperation between the two allies. Senior North Korean official Kim Yo-jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong-un, issued a harsh statement condemning Washington and Seoul on Friday, singling out comments from Biden following a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the US capital this week. During a joint press conference alongside Yoon, Biden said a nuclear strike by North Korea would “result in the end of whatever regime” is in power there, stressing the need to “reinforce extended deterrence and respond to the advancing DPRK nuclear threat.” Kim suggested the statement was a sign of “the man’s senility,” warning that Biden’s “threatening rhetoric” would someday prompt a response from Pyongyang. “It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the US, an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out the two-year remainder of his office term,” she added. The North Korean party official also cited the creation of the new Nuclear Consultative Group (NGC) by the US and South Korea, which is intended to “strengthen extended deterrence” and enhance cooperation on nuclear planning. “The formation of a ‘Nuclear Consultative Group,’ the regular and continuous deployment of US nuclear strategic assets and the frequent military exercises” by Washington and Seoul have created an “environment in which we are compelled to take more decisive action,” Kim said. As part of the stepped-up military coordination between Washington and Seoul, Biden and Yoon announced that the US would deploy nuclear-armed submarines and bombers to the Korean Peninsula, hoping the move would deter future weapons tests by the DPRK. North Korea has carried out an unprecedented number of missile launches in recent months, saying it would continue to advance its capabilities in response to continued US and South Korean military drills in the region. Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion, though US officials insist they are purely defensive. RT.COM

