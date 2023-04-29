HYPOCRITE U.S. NOW SAYS BRACING FOR NUCLEAR STRIKE IN UKRAINE – THIS AFTER PROVOKING & PROLONGING ITS PROXY WAR AGAINST RUSSIA – BY SENDING WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION CONTINUOUSLY TO ZELENSKY – LATEST MASSIVE DRONE STRIKE ON CRIMEA IS PROOF BIDEN TRYING TO PROVOKE PUTIN INTO USING NUKES – U.S. IS NOT ONLY HELPING TO KILL RUSSIANS BUT WITH HELP OF EQUALLY WICKED ALLY U.K. ALSO TURNING UKRAINE INTO A ‘RADIOACTIVE LANDFILL’
US braces for nuclear strike in Ukraine – media
President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing for a possible nuclear attack in Ukraine by wiring the country with a network of sensors that can identify the origin of any atomic strike, the New York Times has reported.
The sensors would be able to detect the radiation from either a dirty bomb or a nuclear weapon, the outlet said on Friday, citing Washington’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).
“In part, the goal is to make sure that if Russia detonates a radioactive weapon on Ukrainian soil, its atomic signature and Moscow’s culpability could be verified,” the newspaper said.
The network of radiation sensors is being deployed “throughout the region” and would be able to “characterize the size, location and effects of any nuclear explosion,” according to a NNSA unit called the Nuclear Energy Support Team (NEST). The unit is reportedly working with Ukraine to install the sensors, train workers, monitor data and warn of dangerous levels of radiation.
NEST added that data from the sensors would deny Russia “any opportunity to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine without attribution.” The Times said that this “goes to the fog of nuclear war and how the United States could use the new system to pierce it.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last month that tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus as early as this summer, in response to the UK’s decision to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions. He has denied having any intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but he also has pledged to use “all means available to protect Russia.”
Responding to accusations of using “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” Russian officials have pointed to hypocrisy on the part of the US and NATO, noting that Western leaders ignore the fact that the US has long had nuclear weapons stationed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Türkiye. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently lamented the suffering of the Japanese people from atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, while failing to mention that Washington carried them out – the only such strikes in world history.
The Times claimed that US radiation sensors could help prevent Moscow from carrying out a “false-flag” nuclear attack, such as claiming that Kiev detonated a bomb on the battlefield to provoke more direct Western intervention in the conflict. The US Energy Department is spending around $160 million this year on nuclear precautions in Ukraine and has requested a similar amount of funding for the purpose in 2024. RT
Suspected drone hits oil terminal in Sevastopol – governor
An oil storage facility in the city of Sevastopol was targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle on Saturday morning, according to preliminary information shared by local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.
“All security and rescue services are on the scene. The area of the fire is about 1,000 square meters,” Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram around 5am local time, blaming a suspected UAV strike.
Multiple videos shared by eyewitnesses showed a massive fire lighting up the night sky. Other footage taken after dawn showed a column of black smoke covering the sky above the city.
“There is no threat to civilian infrastructure,” the governor later added from the scene, confirming there were no casualties or injuries. Authorities urged people to remain calm as at least 60 firefighters, 18 engines and a fire train worked to tackle the blaze.
Located on the southwest coast of Crimea, which joined Russia following a referendum in 2014, the strategic port city is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and has been targeted by drone strikes on numerous occasions since Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine last February.
Russian authorities have blamed the attacks on Ukraine, which considers Crimea to be an inalienable part of its territory that is “temporarily occupied” by Russia. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to retake the peninsula by any means necessary. RT
US helping to ‘kill Russians’ – Moscow
The US is directly contributing to the deaths of Russians by providing military and financial aid to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed on Friday. She was reacting to a Kommersant interview with Lynne Tracy, the US ambassador to Moscow, who stated that Washington “does not view Russians as enemies.”
“The Russian people are getting killed with targeting done by the US, money [provided] by the US, weapons [supplied] by the US, and by the hands of a regime that was brought to power by the US as a result of a coup orchestrated by the US,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram, referring to the Western-backed 2014 uprising in Kiev that ousted the democratically elected president, Viktor Yanukovich.
In an interview published in Russian newspaper Kommersant on Thursday, Tracy said she supports informal contacts between Americans and Russians, and that the US “does not want to ‘cancel’ the Russian people in any way.”
“No matter what differences we, the United States, have with the Russian government, they are not differences with the people of Russia,” she said.
The Foreign Ministry later issued a statement criticizing the ambassador’s interview, in which it accused Tracy of cherry-picking and fabricating facts about Ukraine’s recent history. The US diplomat claimed that “a situation in which a leader who lost support and got scared of his own people takes a decision to flee” could not be called a coup.
The statement went on to explain that the protests in Kiev were infiltrated by violent extremists supported by US officials, and ended with a power-sharing agreement that the opposition forces immediately broke. Tracy’s failure to acknowledge the nature of the events in Kiev can be explained by either amnesia or ignorance, while her description has nothing to do with reality, the Russian ministry added. The statement included a screenshot of the interview with a large red ‘FAKE’ stamp on it.
Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow shortly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The US and many other NATO countries have since supplied Kiev with heavy weapons, including tanks and artillery systems, and shared intelligence with Ukraine. The State Department said in January that it was up to Kiev to determine how to use foreign arms.
Russia has warned that the military aid makes the US and NATO de facto direct participants in the conflict. Moscow also repeatedly accused Ukraine of using US-made weapons, such as HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and M777 howitzers, to kill civilians.
On April 13, Ukrainian troops used HIMARS launchers to shell a hospital in the Donbass city of Svatovo, local officials said. On Thursday, several areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic were hit with rockets and artillery rounds, leaving one woman dead and eight people, including four children, injured, according to the authorities. RT
RT.COM
.