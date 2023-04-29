WHITE HOUSE OR MAD HOUSE? WASHINGTON NOW THE OBJECT OF GLOBAL OUTRAGE, SCORN & CYNICISM, DESPISED BY ALMOST ALL EXCEPT ITS LAPDOG ALLIES – NORTH KOREA CALLS WORST EXTREMIST IN THE WORLD BIDEN ‘SENILE’ – WHILE TRUMP NICKNAMES HIM ‘CROOKED JOE BIDEN’ – ‘THERE’S NEVER BEEN ANYONE IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS SO CROOKED OR DISHONEST AS JOE BIDEN’
North Korea responds to Biden’s ‘end of regime’ threat
North Korea has accused President Joe Biden of “senility” after the US leader threatened to annihilate the DPRK in the event of a nuclear attack, denouncing the United States for “extreme” and “hostile” policies. The comments followed Biden’s latest meeting with his South Korean counterpart, where he vowed to boost nuclear cooperation between the two allies.
Senior North Korean official Kim Yo-jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong-un, issued a harsh statement condemning Washington and Seoul on Friday, singling out comments from Biden following a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the US capital this week.
During a joint press conference alongside Yoon, Biden said a nuclear strike by North Korea would “result in the end of whatever regime” is in power there, stressing the need to “reinforce extended deterrence and respond to the advancing DPRK nuclear threat.”
Kim suggested the statement was a sign of “the man’s senility,” warning that Biden’s “threatening rhetoric” would someday prompt a response from Pyongyang.
“It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the US, an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out the two-year remainder of his office term,” she added.
The North Korean party official also cited the creation of a new “Nuclear Consultative Group” (NGC) by the US and South Korea, which is intended to “strengthen extended deterrence” and enhance cooperation on nuclear planning.
“The formation of a ‘Nuclear Consultative Group,’ the regular and continuous deployment of US nuclear strategic assets and the frequent military exercises” by Washington and Seoul have created an “environment in which we are compelled to take more decisive action,” Kim said.
As part of the stepped up military coordination between Washington and Seoul, Biden and Yoon announced that the US would deploy nuclear-armed submarines and bombers to the Korean Peninsula, hoping the move would deter future weapons tests by the DPRK.
North Korea has carried out an unprecedented number of missile launches in recent months, saying it would continue to advance its capabilities in response to continued US and South Korean military drills in the region. Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion, though US officials insist they are purely defensive. RT
Trump unveils fresh nickname for Biden
Former US President Donald Trump unveiled a new nickname for his chief Democratic rival during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday, dubbing the incumbent “Crooked Joe” days after US President Joe Biden officially announced his reelection campaign.
Explaining he was relieving his 2016 Democratic nemesis Hillary Clinton of her “Crooked Hillary” moniker, Trump declared, “I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as Crooked Joe Biden.”
“There’s never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden,” the Republican presidential hopeful concluded.
The 2024 frontrunner joked that Clinton was “out there some place celebrating” having been relieved of the epithet he’d tagged her with seven years ago, teasing the audience that he’d rename his one-time enemy “Lovely Hillary, or Beautiful Hillary.”
Trump told the audience that a Biden rematch gave voters the chance to choose between “strength and weakness, success or failure, safety or anarchy, peace or conflict, and prosperity or catastrophe.”
“We are living in a catastrophe,” he lamented, denouncing his rival as a “threat to democracy” who “doesn’t have a clue” and vowing to “settle our unfinished business.”
Trump has never stopped claiming he won the 2020 election, dismissing the official totals as “rigged.”
While Trump lost New Hampshire in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, he won the state’s Republican presidential primary in 2016 and held that lead through the convention, shocking establishment favorites such as former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
While he remains the clear front-runner in the Republican field, leading his strongest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by 32 points, DeSantis – or “DeSanctus” as Trump has nicknamed him – has not officially announced his candidacy yet. Trump dismissed the notion of debating his lesser rivals, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New Hampshire Governor John Sununu, suggesting it was beneath him.
The first former president ever to be indicted, Trump faces 34 felony counts in New York over his alleged payments of hush money to a porn star seven years ago. The candidate and his supporters have denounced the charges as politically motivated persecution, and his campaign took in millions in first-time donations in the 48 hours following the indictment. RT
