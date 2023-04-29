WINDS OF CHANGE BLOW THROUGH KEDAH – LIKE IT OR NOT, ANWAR & ZAHID MAKE A FORMIDABLE DUO – AS THEY RIP THROUGH PAS STRONGHOLD WITH ‘RAYA’ CHARM OFFENSIVE – ‘I AM NOT ANYONE’S ENEMY. I AM HERE TO SAY THAT IT IS TIME FOR KEDAH TO BE DEVELOPED AGAIN,’ ANWAR TELLS KEDAHANS – ‘IF KEDAH IS UNDER THE UNITY GOVERNMENT, THE WATER ISSUES WILL BE RESOLVED BY PM ANWAR ONCE & FOR ALL. BECAUSE THE PM IS ALSO THE FINANCE MINISTER. AND EVEN IF HE FORGETS, I WILL REMIND HIM TO HELP THE PEOPLE OF KEDAH,’ CHIPS IN ZAHID
I’m not the enemy, I want to develop Kedah, says PM
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tells Kedahans to support the government because of its policies, not because of the Hari Raya open house.
PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on Kedahans to back Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming state elections, insisting he’s not the enemy despite Kedah’s fractious relationship with Putrajaya.
Speaking at a Madani Kedah event in Alor Setar, Anwar again denied claims that he had sidelined states governed by Perikatan Nasional (PN), including the PAS-led Kedah.
“Since I became finance minister, I’ve increased the allocations for the four states (governed by PN), including Kedah.
“Kelantan suffered terrible floods, so I added a flood mitigation project worth RM1 billion. It’s not that I need (support from) Kelantan, but I pity the people.
Anwar also dismissed criticism levelled against him over the Hari Raya open house he will host in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, saying it would actually be cheaper than the annual open house in Seri Perdana.
“It’s not as if we will win the state election just because of that one event.
“I don’t want you to support me because of an open house. I want you to support the unity government because our policies uplift the people and the nation,” he said.
Kedah is among the six states that must hold their state elections within the next three months. The other five states are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, and Terengganu.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the prime minister’s annual Hari Raya open house will be held in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu this year.
This is the first time that the annual open house will not be held at the prime minister’s official residence in Putrajaya.
Anwar will also attend three other Hari Raya open houses in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, organised by the respective state governments.
This drew brickbats from the opposition, who claimed it contradicted Putrajaya’s commitment to do away with massive events to cut costs and that the government was politicising the festivities with the state polls looming. FMT
Kedah’s water woes over if we form state govt, says Zahid
The deputy prime minister said he did not want water in Kedah to end up like that in Kelantan, which looks more like coffee.
PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Kedah’s water problems would be resolved should the unity coalition come to power in Kedah after the coming state elections.
Addressing the crowd at the Madani Kedah event in Alor Setar, he asked how many folks were affected by poor water supply during Aidilfitri festivities in Kedah.
“God willing, if the Kedah state government is under the unity government, the water issues will be resolved by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, once and for all. “Because the prime minister is also the finance minister. And even if he forgets, I will remind him to help the people of Kedah,” he said.
He said the state government, under Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s leadership, should not shift the blame to the previous state government.
“The federal government has already approved funding for the upgrading of water treatment plants and to replace the old water pipe lines in all affected areas,” he reportedly said.
The Kedah state executive councillor for water supply, Mohamad Yusoff @ Munir Zakaria said Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional were careless and negligent about Kedah’s water problems.
“The fact is that the people of Kedah clearly see the commitment of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Sanusi who is trying to resolve this water supply issue.
“The people can see, in almost all districts in the state, that pipe replacement is actively being carried out so that the water supply will not be affected in the future,” he said in a statement. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.