WHO SAYS HADI & CO ARE INVINCIBLE? – TENS OF THOUSANDS ATTEND ANWAR & UNITY GOVT’S ‘MALAYSIA MADANI’ RAYA OPEN HOUSE IN KEDAH – WITH EVEN PAS MB SANUSI DOING A VOLTE FACE BY TURNING UP – AS KEDAH SULTAN ENDORSES THE FEDERAL GOVT’S OPEN HOUSE FOR THE PEOPLE

At least 10,000 people have shown up at Putrajaya’s first out of six Aidilfitri open houses this year – with more trickling in.

The grounds of the Raia Hotel in Alor Setar, Kedah, have been set up with at least five massive tents with tables and chairs for the attendees, with smaller tents lined across the compound’s perimeters.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeting attendees

As of press time, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is seen making his rounds, greeting and mingling with the attendees.

At the same time, hundreds of attendees are lining up at the buffet line to take their food, which comprises kuey teow, mee hoon goreng, bubur cha cha and satay.

Posters spread across the area also show that tomato rice, ayam masak merah, daging masak kuzi, spiced fried chicken, and fruit acar are on the menu.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor arrived at the venue solo at about 10.37am, after which he was seen shaking hands and taking photos with government ministers. MKINI

