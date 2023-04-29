WHO SAYS HADI & CO ARE INVINCIBLE? – TENS OF THOUSANDS ATTEND ANWAR & UNITY GOVT’S ‘MALAYSIA MADANI’ RAYA OPEN HOUSE IN KEDAH – WITH EVEN PAS MB SANUSI DOING A VOLTE FACE BY TURNING UP – AS KEDAH SULTAN ENDORSES THE FEDERAL GOVT’S OPEN HOUSE FOR THE PEOPLE
At least 10,000 people have shown up at Putrajaya’s first out of six Aidilfitri open houses this year – with more trickling in.
The grounds of the Raia Hotel in Alor Setar, Kedah, have been set up with at least five massive tents with tables and chairs for the attendees, with smaller tents lined across the compound’s perimeters.
As of press time, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is seen making his rounds, greeting and mingling with the attendees.
At the same time, hundreds of attendees are lining up at the buffet line to take their food, which comprises kuey teow, mee hoon goreng, bubur cha cha and satay.
Posters spread across the area also show that tomato rice, ayam masak merah, daging masak kuzi, spiced fried chicken, and fruit acar are on the menu.
Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor arrived at the venue solo at about 10.37am, after which he was seen shaking hands and taking photos with government ministers. MKINI
Even sultan has no issue with open house, Mahfuz tells PN
Mahfuz Omar slams Perikatan Nasional for opposing the Aidilfitri open house organised by the Prime Minister’s Department.
PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan in Kedah has told off Perikatan Nasional for opposing the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in the state, saying even the ruler would attend.
Kedah PH chairman Mahfuz Omar said the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, had no issue with the event and would attend the open house tomorrow.
Mahfuz, who is an Amanah vice-president, said Sultan Sallehuddin had neither said the open house violated Kedah’s authority to hold its own Hari Raya celebration nor that it was wasteful.
“Instead he welcomed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to the state. Tomorrow the sultan will be coming (to attend the open house), so the people of Kedah should attend the open house with him,” he said.
Takiyuddin, who is also PAS secretary-general, claimed the government was politicising the festivities and challenged the “dignity” of the respective states. He accused the federal government of failing to respect the authority of each state to hold its own Aidilfitri celebrations.
Earlier today, it was announced that the sultan as well as Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor will join Anwar at the open house in Alor Setar tomorrow.
Kedah and Putrajaya ‘must be aligned’
“If the state government is always fighting with Putrajaya, how will the administration manage the state?
“There are less than 100 days to the state elections. I invite all my fellow Kedahans to take a look at how the unity government is managing the federal government,” he told the crowd at the Madani Kedah event. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.