THOUSANDS THRONG MADANI KEDAH GATHERING – ANWAR, ZAHID TO GIVE SPEECHES
PM arrives earlier to meet the people as Madani Kedah gathering kicks off in Alor Setar
ALOR SETAR: Thousands of people throng Dataran Stargate here to attend the 2023 Madani Kedah gathering, here.
The event, organised by the state Pakatan Harapan, began at 3pm Friday (April 28) with speeches involving community representatives including the youth and the opportunity for them to provide their views on the Malaysia Madani concept.
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is scheduled to deliver his speech at 8.30pm, had stopped by at Dataran Stargate to meet and greet the people who had been waiting for him.
Hundreds of motorcyclist enthusiasts were also spotted at Dataran Stargate in hopes to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.
His arrival at about 5.30pm was welcomed by Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, state Pakatan chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and other state leaders from the unity government coalition.
Anwar spent about 15 minutes at Dataran Stargate before he left.
Other notable leaders expected to deliver speeches at the event are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. ANN
About 10,000 expected at Kedah Madani open house on April 28
ALOR STAR: The 2023 Kedah Madani gathering scheduled to take place at Dataran Stargate here this Friday (April 28) is expected to be attended by about 10,000 people.
The event’s main committee director Datuk Zamri Yusuf said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were scheduled to deliver speeches at the event.
Zamri, who is also the Opposition leader in the Kedah Legislative Assembly said the gathering would start at 5pm with a speech session involving community representatives including the youth and they will also provide their views on the Malaysia Madani concept.
“The objective of this gathering is for us to instil in the community the Madani concept, which is sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion,” he said at a press conference here today.
The Suka Menanti assemblyman said those who attended the gathering would also get a chance to interact with the leaders before and after the speech session. – Bernama
ANN / BERNAMA
