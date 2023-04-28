THOUSANDS THRONG MADANI KEDAH GATHERING – ANWAR, ZAHID TO GIVE SPEECHES

ALOR SETAR: Thousands of people throng Dataran Stargate here to attend the 2023 Madani Kedah gathering, here.

The event, organised by the state Pakatan Harapan, began at 3pm Friday (April 28) with speeches involving community representatives including the youth and the opportunity for them to provide their views on the Malaysia Madani concept.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is scheduled to deliver his speech at 8.30pm, had stopped by at Dataran Stargate to meet and greet the people who had been waiting for him.

Hundreds of motorcyclist enthusiasts were also spotted at Dataran Stargate in hopes to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

His arrival at about 5.30pm was welcomed by Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, state Pakatan chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and other state leaders from the unity government coalition.

Anwar spent about 15 minutes at Dataran Stargate before he left.

Other notable leaders expected to deliver speeches at the event are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. ANN

About 10,000 expected at Kedah Madani open house on April 28