DPM ZAHID MULLS EXTENDING SCHOOL HOLIDAYS AFTER HEATSTROKE FATALITIES – TELLS MALAYSIANS TO STAY HYDRATED, DRINK MORE WATER
Heatstroke: Cabinet needs to discuss suggested extension of school holidays
PONTIAN: The Cabinet needs to discuss whether there was a need to extend the school holidays following a heatwave that is hitting the country currently, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic).
The Deputy Prime Minister said the National Disaster Management Committee secretariat had already met and implemented coordinated efforts with various related ministries and agencies.
Currently the country’s climate had changed with the occurrence of heat waves, especially in Kelantan, that resulted in two deaths involving children.
“I think it (school holiday extension) should be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.
The Bagan Datuk MP also reminded the public to take precautionary measures due to the heatwave, adding that the Health Ministry had also taken several measures to tackle problems resulting from this phenomenon.
“We advise those in areas affected by the heatwave to drink more water but I have been informed by the Meteorological Department that the heatwave will end in mid-May.
“So, I hope that even though this is new we have to be careful and take several health measures,” Ahmad Zahid said when asked if there was a need to extend the school holidays and the government’s measures to tackle the heatwave.
Two children, an 11-year-old boy, and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, were reported to have died due to heatstroke recently. – Bernama
Stay hydrated during hot weather, DPM urges Malaysians
PONTIAN: The public has been urged to take the necessary measures to stay hydrated during the current hot spell.
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National Disaster Committee chairman, said the heat wave should be taken seriously.
“We held a meeting with state governments, the Health Ministry and local governments – not only to monitor the situation, but to help those affected by the heat stroke as a result of climate change.
“I was told that the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts that the hot season will last until mid-May so the rakyat are advised to drink lots of water,” he told reporters.
Ahmad Zahid was attending the Pontian Umno Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house in Benut here on Friday (April 28).
On Tuesday (April 25) an 11-year-old boy in Kampung Perupok, Bachok, Kelantan died from heat stroke.
The victim, Muhamad Syamil Aqil, died at 9.27am while receiving treatment at a clinic, according to Sinar Harian.
On Thursday (April 27), another child died from heat stroke at Kampung Kota in Kota Baru, Kelantan.
The victim’s father, Ahmad Faris Fazli Mohd Nasir, said Nur Imani, who was one year and seven months old, began coughing a week ago and was vomiting.
“The post-mortem showed that the cause of death was heat stroke. She was dehydrated and her lungs had shrunk,” Ahmad Faris was quoted as saying by Astro Awani. ANN
BERNAMA / ANN
.