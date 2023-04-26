KUALA LUMPUR ― A woman in Port Dickson along with her husband recently went viral on social media when a video of them surfaced showing her trying to stop him from driving off in his Proton Wira.

The video of the incident was shot at a traffic light and uploaded on Twitter by user @bckupacc99 last Sunday.

According to a statement by Port Dickson Police District’s deputy chief of police, DSP Muhammad Mustafah Hussin, the Indonesian couple have since gone to the Port Dickson police station to explain what happened.

Mustafah said that prior to the incident, a fight had broken out between the couple after the 58-year-old husband insisted on visiting their children’s home in Telok Kemang.

The 32-year-old wife instructed her husband not to leave the house as he had just undergone treatment at the Port Dickson Hospital and she was worried about his health- but her concerns fell on deaf ears and her husband proceeded to drive out.

The wife then hitched a ride on their neighbour’s motorcycle, and managed to track down her husband at a traffic light junction near Jalan Pantai and proceeded to try to stop her husband from advancing any further- as seen in the video.

The 33-seconds clip has been viewed over 250,000 times on Twitter while garnering over 5,000 likes with local social media users wondering what’s happening in the video.

The couple said they came forward to the police after the video went viral and both of them expressed regret for their mistakes.

They also apologised for their actions and admitted that it could bring harm not to just themselves but other road users as well.

MALAY MAIL

.