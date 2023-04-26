The matter was confirmed by former banker Tan Sri Nazir Razak, who posted a picture of him visiting Musa at the hospital with AirAsia founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

“Tun Musa is looking great! Visited Tun Musa in hospital today. He had a very bad fall while gardening a week ago and needed surgery to his brain,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Nazir said that Musa spent his 89th birthday in the operation room undergoing the surgery.

“By all accounts his recovery process has been miraculous so far,” he added.

Nazir also urged the public to pray for his recovery.

“His wicked sense of humour is back already! Let’s all pray for his complete recovery — back to golf and all,” he added.

Musa held the post of deputy prime minister from 1981 to 1986 under the leadership Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

MALAY MAIL

