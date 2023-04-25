Fox News parts ways with Tucker Carlson

The Rupert Murdoch-owned network has announced the immediate departure of the star host

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the US broadcaster said, adding that Carlson aired his final show last Friday.

Neither Fox nor Carlson have offered an explanation for the break-up. The network did say that last Friday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight will be the last, and that a newscast will be aired in its stead starting Monday evening.

Shares in the network’s parent company, Fox Corporation, slid by 4.7% after the announcement.

Carlson had given no hints of the show ending last week, announcing instead a new season of his documentary series for Fox, titled Tucker Carlson Originals. On Friday, he gave a keynote speech at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, again not mentioning anything about parting ways with Fox.

In the absence of an official explanation, there has been widespread speculation that the break-up might be related to a recent lawsuit against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems. The company had sued the network for defamation in a Delaware court, alleging that Fox hosts had promoted “baseless” claims by former president Donald Trump about the 2020 election. Fox settled the lawsuit for $787.5 million last week.

Over the weekend, a prominent congresswoman also argued Carlson should not be allowed on air under federal law.

“When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence – very clearly incitement of violence. And that is the line that we have to be willing to contend with,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, told former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, now a host on the rival cable channel MSNBC.

Declaring itself “the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink,” Carlson’s evening show first aired in 2016 and quickly became the most popular in the Fox News lineup. In June 2020, he set the record for the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program, averaging 4.33 million viewers. His recent interview with Donald Trump drew an audience of 6.7 million. RT.COM

Tucker Carlson’s departure will change cable TV for the better

Editor’s Note: David Zurawik is a professor of practice in media studies at Goucher College. For three decades, he was a media critic at the Baltimore Sun. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. CNN — , which last week settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, rocked the media world Monday with its announcement that the network and Fox News , which last week settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, rocked the media world Monday with its announcement that the network and Tucker Carlson had parted ways, and that his last show was the one he did on Friday. The network did not offer an explanation. As one of the most popular and divisive hosts on cable television, his departure is sure to significantly change the face of primetime news and talk TV. And it is hard to believe it won’t be for the better as we enter what could be one of the nastiest presidential campaigns in American history. A performer who attracts an audience of as many as 3 million viewers a night and dominates the ratings as Carlson did doesn’t suddenly disappear without significantly altering the landscape in a competitive sense. That was evident when Fox Corp.’s stock initially dropped 5% on the news of Carlson’s departure. Carlson achieved that kind of prominence through the cultural role he came to play, as a Trump-like figure constantly transgressing media boundaries from the right just as former President Donald Trump did with political norms. What Carlson triggered with his words and actions was more than just controversy. It was closer to hate speech than primetime mainstream cable talk when he suggested in 2018 that immigrants made the nation “dirtier.” Advertisers boycotted his show in response to such rhetoric, and just like Trump, he regularly played the aggrieved victim, claiming he was being targeted by left-wing groups and his First Amendment rights were being violated. Carlson pushed the outrage button more and more in recent years, taking his show to Hungary in 2021, for example, to celebrate the authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and hold him up as a strong and successful leader in opposition of President Joe Biden who he characterized as weak and ineffectual on issues like immigration. Carlson’s most recent outrage involved using videotapes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy supplied him with to try to create a primetime counter-narrative to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, including the false claim that “federal agents encouraged the violence.” Through such words and acts, Carlson became one of the sneering faces of White privilege, and one of the leading TV spokespeople of many MAGA values and a virulent verbal attacker of all things those on the far right might consider “woke.” Will primetime cable TV be better as a result of his departure? It would be hard to imagine that it wouldn’t be. Hate speech has no place anywhere on TV, and Carlson was continually pushing the envelope. And the last thing our media ecosystem needs is more disinformation of the kind Carlson was dangerously pumping into primetime. Given the price tag of getting out of the Dominion lawsuit and the defamation actions pending, it is hard to imagine Fox going for someone even more transgressive than Carlson in his time slot. Fox said that for the time being, it will be using a rotation of hosts. Here’s hoping Carlson’s departure will come to mark a pivot point toward less divisive, outrageous and polarizing primetime programming on Fox in this coming election year. – Opinion by David Zurawik – CNN

RT.COM / CNN

