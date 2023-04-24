ELEMENTS OF POLITICS? WASTE OF PEOPLE’S MONEY? – THEN WHY IS KEDAH’S ‘LOONY-TUNE’ MB HOLDING HIS OWN RAYA OPEN HOUSE – AS THOUGH SANUSI WON’T BE INVITING TOP PAS & PN LEADERS – OR WON’T BE USING KEDAHANS’ MONEY?

Element of politics in open house? What’s wrong, Puad asks Sanusi

The Umno Supreme Council member hits back at the Kedah menteri besar who said the move by the prime minister to hold open houses in the six ‘election’ states smacks of politicking.

Puad Zarkashi said if Sanusi Nor claims an open house is a waste of money, he should also not hold one.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has hit back at Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor for describing the Hari Raya open houses scheduled by the prime minister in the six states which are due to hold elections as campaign events.

Puad said the purpose of an open house is for public relations, which meant expanding the relationship with the public.

“That is why all elected representatives and menteris besar have open houses. Events like this do have some elements of politics and campaigning. What’s wrong with that?” he said in a Facebook post.

On a sarcastic note, Puad invited Sanusi to attend the event and stand next to the prime minister to greet visitors throughout the event.

Yesterday, Sanusi said by holding such open houses, Putrajaya was going against its policy of doing away with massive events to cut costs. He said the move also smacked of politicking as the six states will be holding elections after June.

He said federal leaders should stick to the long-standing tradition of a single open house event at the prime minister’s residence, Seri Perdana, or around Putrajaya.

To this, Puad said if Sanusi felt that it was a waste of money, he should not have any open house, especially if the same people are being invited to attend.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the decision to hold the open house away from Putrajaya is an effort by Putrajaya to reach out to the people and state leaderships.

“It has nothing to do with the six state elections. Not everyone can attend if it is held at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya. Hence, the prime minister wanted to reach out to as many people as possible to celebrate Hari Raya.

“In fact, many national-level events are also being planned to be held outside of Putrajaya to strengthen federal-state ties,” Bernama quoted the agriculture and food security minister as saying.

Yesterday, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said the open houses would be held in Kedah (April 29), Penang (May 6), Negeri Sembilan (May 7), Kelantan (May 12), Terengganu (May 13), and Selangor (May 14).

These six states are due to call for elections after June. FMT

