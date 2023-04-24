DO ORDINARY AMERICANS & EUROPEANS FACING ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE KNOW? – U.S. & EUROPEAN LEADERS KNOW UKRAINE WEAPONS LEAKING TO THE BLACK MARKET – YET BANNED CBS DOCUMENTARY FOR REPORTING ‘ONLY 30% OF MILITARY AID ONLY REACHES THE FRONTLINE’ – EVEN AS ‘IT IS NOT ENOUGH’ UKRAINE DEMANDS ’10 TIMES MORE’ – SURELY THIS IS ALSO A WAR CRIME AGAINST THE REST OF THE WORLD – TO ALLOW DEADLY WEAPONS FALL INTO THE HANDS OF UNDERGROUND GROUPS & CRIMINALS, WHO RUSH TO SNAP UP THE HEAVILY-DISCOUNTED HIJACKED ARMS IN THE BLACK MARKET!
West knows Ukraine weapons leaking to black market – Seymour Hersh
Western-supplied arms are being sold by Ukrainian commanders to smugglers in Poland, Romania and other states, veteran American journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed.
The Pulitzer Prize winner, speaking to Afshin Rattansi on his program ‘Going Underground,’ said the West is aware of this black market trade, as some reports about missing arms shipments have even appeared in the US media.
Hersh claimed that, according to his data, almost immediately after the conflict broke out between Kiev and Moscow last February, “Poland, Romania, other countries on the border were being flooded with weapons we [the US and allies] were shipping for the war to Ukraine.”
“Often, it wasn’t generals, it was colonels and others, who were given shipments of some weapons, [who] would personally resell them… to the dark market,” he explained.
The journalist noted that there was concern in the West last year that some of the arms sent to Ukraine, such as Stinger shoulder-launched missiles, could be used to “shoot down an airplane at considerable height.”
As for Western-supplied weapons ending up on the black market, “CBS wrote a story about it that they were forced to retract,” Hersh said.
READ MORE: Criminals in Finland obtain weapons from Ukraine – police
Hersh was likely referring to the documentary “Arming Ukraine,” which CBS aired last August. The promo for the film, which included a claim by the founder of pro-Ukraine NGO Blue-Yellow, Jonas Ohman, that only 30% of military aid actually reached the frontline, was removed, while the documentary itself and the story accompanying it were redacted.
Russian officials have on many occasions warned about Western-supplied arms being smuggled outside Ukraine, thus deteriorating the security situation elsewhere around the globe.
“NATO military supplies intended for the Kiev regime end up in the hands of terrorists, extremists and criminal groups in the Middle East, Central Africa, Southeast Asia,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in October. At the time, she estimated the black market turnover at $1billion per month.
An investigation by RT last summer also revealed how various weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were being sold on the dark net. The journalists were able to swiftly negotiate to the purchase of a US-made kamikaze drone with smugglers. However, it impossible to confirm whether the sellers actually had the weapons in stock, as the reporters did not complete the purchase.
The full version of Going Underground’s interview with Seymour Hersh will be aired on RT on Monday.
Ukraine Official Demands Endless Streams Of Western Military Aid
“We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But: it is not enough,” Melnik tweeted Saturday.
He said, “Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish Russian aggression this year.” The official called on Western partners “to cross all artificial red lines & devote 1% of GDP for 🇺🇦weapons deliveries.”
Melnik’s further demands come as the Biden administration approved a new weapons package Wednesday worth $325 million. So far, the US has supplied at least 36 weapons packages since the conflict began in February 2022, costing US taxpayers $35 billion.
Last week, Republican Senators and Representatives told the Biden administration in a letter that aid to Ukraine must be halted, warning that sending endless amounts of weapons without a clear strategy “will only prolong the conflict.”
“We write to express concern regarding the US response to Ukraine. Over a year ago, Russia launched an invasion that has upended decades of peace in Europe. We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of US aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity,” the letter signed by 19 lawmakers reads.
They further argue that “unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war” is not a viable solution adding, “Our national interests, and those of the Ukrainian people, are best served by incentivizing the negotiations that are urgently needed to bring this conflict to a resolution.”
Meanwhile, leaked US intelligence documents have exposed Western disinformation about Ukraine winning the war.
Will the current situation in Ukraine finally prompt Washington to abandon its false beliefs and face reality? Or will the Western propaganda machine continue boasting about ‘successes’ while providing Ukraine with even more funding?
Here’s another question: Before We Send Any More Money To Ukraine – Can We Find Out Where The Rest Of Our Cash Went? ZH
RT.COM / ZERO HEDGE.COM
.