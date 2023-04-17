‘BIG BROTHER’ BEHIND PUTRAJAYA’S ‘HOSTILITY’ AGAINST SANUSI? – BUT WHO CAN BE MORE ‘JEALOUS’ OF EXTREMIST KEDAH MB, SPECULATED TO BE GUNNING TO SUCCEED HADI AS PAS CHIEF, THAN INTERNAL RIVALS? – THE MORE RACIST & BIGOTED IS SANUSI, THE MORE PAKATAN SUPPORTERS WILL CLING TO DAP, ESPECIALLY IN PENANG!

ALOR STAR: Kedah executive council member Datuk Wan Romani Wan Salim queried if there was a “big brother” behind the federal government’s alleged hostility against Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Without naming any party, the state Information, Communications and Domestic Trade Committee chairman asked if the ‘big brother’ was intimidated by Kedah’s plan to develop Kulim International Airport (KXP), which is part of the RM7 billion Kedah Aerotropolis project.

“Perhaps, the ‘abang long’ (big brother) is intimidated by the proposed KXP project as well as Kedah’s demand for Penang to pay for raw water.

“Probably these are the issues that being feared the most by our political opponents in Penang,” he told reporters after representing Sanusi for a breaking-of-fast event with Kedah media representatives and Bina Darulaman Bhd at Seri Mentaloon here yesterday.

Wan Romani added that despite the senseless attack against Sanusi (pic), the state administration would not be distracted from focusing on realising the Kedah 2035 masterplan. – Pic credit Facebook Wan Romani Wan Salim.

Wan Romani added that other possible reasons were because Sanusi is a popular figure among Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters nationwide due to his positions as central election director for both Pas and PN.

“That is why they are attacking the Kedah MB from all corners just to paint a bad narrative about him and also the reason behind federal ministers not inviting Sanusi and Kedah exco members for their programmes in Kedah in recent months.

Wan Romani added that despite the senseless attack against Sanusi, the state administration would not be distracted from focusing on realising the Kedah 2035 masterplan.

Last month, Sanusi sparked a controversy when he claimed that he was being barred from federal government events including the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 next month following a Cabinet’s decision.

The federal government has since brushed-off Sanusi’s claims.

Last week, Sanusi dropped another bombshell when he claimed there was a letter from the Finance Ministry to the Sultan of Kedah’s office to lobby for Sanusi to be replaced by the State Secretary for the National Finance Report.

NST

.