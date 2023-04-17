EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI DROPS BOMBSHELL – ‘FORCED MARRIAGE’ UNITY GOVT IS BREAKING UP – ‘IT IS JUST THE BEGINNING BUT THERE ARE ALREADY CRACKS, WITH DAP COMMENTING ON UMNO, UMNO COMMENTING ON DAP’ – SNIFFING FOR A WAY BACK TO THE PM POST OR NOT, ISMAIL IS RIGHT! – YET HIS SUCCESSOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STILL SEEMS TO BE SLEEPING! EITHER DOESN’T KNOW WHAT TO DO OR DARE NOT DO ANYTHING!

PETALING JAYA: “Forced marriages” will not work if there is no mutual love between top leadership or at a grassroots level, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The former prime minister said that cracks are showing in the “forced marriage” of the ruling parties as they are openly attacking each other in the public domain.

Speaking at an event on Sunday (Apr 16), the Bera MP referred to the unity government under the premiership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and said that there is a likelihood that these cracks would soon lead to “a permanent breakup”.

“Whatever we do, it must be with mutual love. Forced marriages will not last long. A forced marriage like this (between former rival political parties) – if there is no mutual love, in the end, there will be cracks and there will be a permanent break-up,” said Ismail Sabri.

“As for now, it is just the beginning, but there are already (cracks), what with DAP commenting on Umno, Umno commenting on DAP,” added the former Umno deputy president.

He said that former Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed openly criticised DAP and DAP leader Lim Kit Siang responded, adding that other members of the party jumped in and responded to Nur Jazlan.

“Forced marriages do not work – there must be mutual love. It cannot be marriages between the top leadership only – there must be a marriage of love between those at the grassroots too. If not, this is what happens (open criticism against one another),” said Ismail Sabri.

“Perhaps it will get worse – I do not know what will happen. We shall wait and see,” he added.

On Apr 15, Nur Jazlan said that Umno’s links to DAP in the unity coalition are making it difficult for the party to regain Malay support.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi also had said that Pakatan leaders such as Lim and PKR MP Hassan Abdul Karim were afraid of the possibility that a royal pardon for the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would rejuvenate Umno.

Both Lim and Hassan have openly been opposed to the Umno Supreme Council’s plea to the Palace on April 9 for a royal pardon for former Umno president Najib.

Lim warned that the government could self-destruct while Hassan said the government would face a major disaster if Najib is given a royal pardon.

