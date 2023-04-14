WHO SAYS I’M NO LONGER FOCUSED ON COST-OF-LIVING ISSUES – ANWAR SLAMS CRITICS, PERHAPS SOUR-GRAPES AT HIS RECENT SUCCESSFUL FOREIGN TRIPS, WHILE CALLING FOR ‘WHOLE OF NATION’ APPROACH – EVEN AS MAT SABU PROMISES 10 MORE MADANI FARMERS’ MARKETS – AND THAT’S THE RIGHT WAY, KEEP TACKLING THE MICRO IN TANDEM WITH THE MACRO – NEITHER CAN BE NEGLECTED FOR A REAL RESULT TO SHOW

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu says Fama will guarantee stocks of essential items such as fish, vegetables and cooking oil.

THE Agriculture and Food Security Ministry through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will provide 10 additional farmers’ markets nationwide for its Syawal Madani Special Sale starting on Saturday, Minister Mohamad Sabu said.

He added that this would be on top of the 103 markets announced previously.

He said the decision was also made after he met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who wanted to ensure an adequate supply of goods during Ramadan and Hari Raya, adding that Fama will ensure stocks of essential items including fish, vegetables and cooking oil.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the ministry and Fama would also ensure that the supply of 30 items under the festive season maximum price control scheme. – Bernama

Cost of living still a focus, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The prime minister has dismissed allegations of not seriously dealing with the issues involving cost of living.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a statement yesterday, assisted by his two deputies, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, they sat in several committees including the Implementation Monitoring Committee, National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL).

NACCOL, chaired by Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, had met twice.

“The accusation saying the prime minister is no longer focused on the agenda of dealing with the cost of living is merely a wild accusation.

“Moving forward, the government will intensify efforts to monitor and implement the MADANI policies and strategies by holding meetings every month,” he said.

Anwar also called on all parties to work together with the government to strengthen efforts in helping the people and reducing polemics as the cost of living issue demands a “whole nation approach”.

Yesterday, Anwar presided over NACCOL’s meeting which saw a presentation by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry on the initial results of the Border Economy – Supply of RON95 Petrol and Diesel without subsidy initiative, among other things.

Anwar said there were various positive impacts from the pilot project implemented in Perlis, adding that the programme was Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN)’s effort to tackle the issue of petrol and diesel leakage, especially in areas near the national border.

“Preliminary reports show that government subsidies can be saved because the sale of petrol and diesel does not involve subsidy allocations. The opportunity to increase national income is also high through the sales tax imposed on foreign vehicles,” he said.

Anwar said KPDN recorded a low number of cases involving misappropriation in Perlis throughout the implementation period, adding that the programme also reduced traffic congestion at petrol stations in the state.

The ministry would be releasing details of the pilot project achievements throughout the two months and study the possibility of implementing the programme in other states, he added.

Anwar said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) would intensify the Marketing Development Programme by targeting to implement the Farm Direct Sales Programme at 2,000 locations this year, compared to 1,000 locations last year.

“This sales programme is expected to benefit all levels of consumers including traders because the prices offered are much lower as the goods are brought directly from the source of supply,” he said.

In preparation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, FAMA is also organising Ramadan Madani Special Sales at 268 locations across the country at farmer’s markets, permanent farmer’s markets, Rural Transformation Centres (RTC) and Medan Niaga Satok as well as Syawal Madani Special Sales at 113 FAMA marketing outlets starting tomorrow.

Anwar said KPDN also presented the status of the Rahmah initiative involving the Rahmah Sale programme in 16 supermarkets and its network involving 118 parliamentary constituencies and 8,223 locations and the distribution of 71,400 Rahmah Baskets by 10 main contributors to recipients under the extreme poverty category.

He said the Menu Rahmah initiative had been implemented at 1,706 food premises and restaurants, and the Rahmah Ramadan bazaars had attracted the participation of 913 traders in 41 locations.

To ensure the safety of road users, Anwar said the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry together with Proton and Perodua had launched the Rahmah Package for motor vehicle servicing at a cheaper price.

“This is an effort by the MADANI Malaysian government as well as all parties;especially players in various industries such as the retail industry; food and beverage; textiles; hospitality; food-based manufacturing and automotive to help the public,” he said.

Anwar said the meeting also took note of the presentation by the Housing and Local Government Ministry in collaboration with the Cement and Concrete Association of Malaysia to implement another Rahmah initiative which will be announced later.

Anwar added that the Finance Ministry, Economy MInistry and KPDN are preparing the details of more targeted subsidy methods which will be submitted to the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) at the next meeting. NST

