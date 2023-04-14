The Home Ministry will prioritise adopted children and those born before independence when processing applications for citizenship.

Its minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said applications for adopted children accounted for the highest number of pending citizenships at 133,436.

“They need to be given priority so that they can have easier access to services such as education and health.

“And there are about 3,000 applications from those born before independence, many of them are already in their 70s and 80s,” he told reporters after breaking fast at the Seremban police contingent yesterday.

Saifuddin said procedures to approve the citizenship applications were guided by the Federal Constitution.

“The number of pending citizenship is 133,436 (applications). A total of 6,079 applications have been processed so far this year.”

The ministry is aiming to approve at least 10,000 applications this year, he added.

– Bernama

