OUT TO ‘CARI MAKAN’ WITH A VENGEANCE? – SACKED UMNO MEMBERS, IN LIMBO FOR THE PAST FEW MONTHS, TO JOIN PAS AFTER RAYA? – ‘PERHAPS THEY WILL BE OFFERED MINISTERIAL POSITIONS IF PN REGAINS POWER. HOWEVER, SUCH POSITIONS WILL NOT REMAIN FOR LONG. THE ONLY THING THAT REMAINS IS THE ‘FROG’ TITLE. THAT WILL LAST FOREVER. SO FROGS WILL NOT BE A SURPRISE,’ SAYS PUAD

No surprise if ex-Umno members join PAS, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: Umno will not be surprised if any of its former members decide to join PAS, says Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

The Umno supreme council member said those who left can join any other party they want.

“(PAS deputy president) Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said there will be a ‘big surprise’ as some former Umno leaders are expected to join PAS.

“That is not a surprise, since they are former members they can go anywhere. Cari makan (earn a living),” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 11).

On Monday (April 10), Tuan Ibrahim hinted that several big names including former Umno members will join parties within the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The move is believed to be part of Perikatan’s strategy in the upcoming state elections in Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The six did not dissolve their respective legislative assemblies to hold state polls along with parliamentary polls in the 15th General Election on Nov 19.

The Election Commission previously said the states should consider holding their polls simultaneously to manage costs, adding that concurrent elections would cost RM450mil.

Mohd Puad said the issue of former Umno leaders jumping parties is not new.

“Some with high positions switched parties. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did that. So did Muhyiddin (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin).

“So if it is Tan Sri Annuar Musa, we have predicted it for quite some time. Perhaps they will be offered ministerial positions if Perikatan regains power,” said Mohd Puad.

However, he added that such positions will not remain for long.

“The only thing that remains is the ‘frog’ title. That will last forever. So frogs will not be a surprise,” he added.

