Court of Appeal frees Sam Ke Ting in ‘basikal lajak’ case

A three-member panel unanimously rules that the charge against the clerk is defective.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has freed clerk Sam Ke Ting in the modified bicycle or “basikal lajak” case.

A three-member panel led by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail unanimously allowed her appeal and set aside her conviction and sentence under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

The other judges on the panel were Justices Hashim Hamzah and Azman Abdullah.

The court held that the charge against Sam was defective.

On April 13 last year, the Johor Bahru High Court convicted and sentenced her to six years’ jail for dangerous driving which caused the death of eight teenagers riding modified bicycles in Johor Bahru in 2017. She was also fined RM6,000, or six months’ jail in default.

At the conclusion of the appeal to the High Court, Sam was ordered to begin her jail term immediately after her request for bail pending an application for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal was turned down.

The Court of Appeal granted her leave to appeal and bail one week later.

She posed six questions of law for determination at the appeal, including whether a statement which she made from the dock can be accepted and corroborated by other evidence presented at trial.

