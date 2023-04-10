FINALLY, ANWAR COMING TO HIS SENSES OVER NAJIB PARDON? – AMID MASSIVE PUBLIC BACKLASH, PKR’S HASSAN KARIM NOW CHANGES HIS TUNE – WARNS OF ‘DISASTER’ FOR PKR & PAKATAN AT STATE POLLS IF NAJIB & ZAHID FREED – THIS JUST 2 DAYS AFTER CLAIMING PARDON BID WON’T CAUSE RIFT IN UNITY GOVT, ANWAR CAN’T ADVISE AGONG AS IT’S KING’S SOLE PREROGATIVE

Disaster for PH if Najib, Zahid freed, warns PKR MP

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim says PKR and PH risk being rejected in the coming six state elections.

PETALING JAYA: A Pakatan Harapan MP has warned that both the coalition and PKR risk being rejected by voters if former prime minister Najib Razak is pardoned and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is freed from his corruption charges.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim warned that both scenarios would be a “disaster” for the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Zahid’s corruption trial has been adjourned to August to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct further investigations.

The Umno president is facing 47 counts of money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving millions of ringgit from Yayasan Akalbudi and allegedly accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

In Najib’s case, the former Pekan MP is seeking a royal pardon after the Federal Court dismissed his bid to review his conviction and prison sentence related to the SRC International case.

Hassan said Anwar’s image is being tarnished by Najib’s bid for a royal pardon and the adjournment of Zahid’s trial.

He warned Anwar that PH risks being rejected by voters in the six upcoming state elections and the next general election.

“As a result, PH and PKR will go down with Barisan Nasional and Umno if Najib and Zahid are freed just like that,” he said in a Facebook post.

“If that happens, don’t say I did not give any warning.” FMT

