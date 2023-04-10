IPOH — The appointment of the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) chairman would be reviewed, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
He was speaking to reporters after attending the presentation of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) at the Meru Raya branch of Bank Simpanan Nasional here today.
Earlier, former Baling MP, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was announced by Ahmad Zahid as chairman of Keda.
Meanwhile, Anwar said the appointment of Umno leaders into GLCs is based on qualification and those appointed have to go through stringent conditions.
“These are not public listed companies, if there are qualified individuals, we will appoint them.
“Our conditions are tight, those (appointed) must be responsible and not spend excessively and allowances would also be limited according to qualifications,” he said.
— Bernama
