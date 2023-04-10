IPOH — The appointment of the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) chairman would be reviewed, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have discussed with Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), have not sent out the letter, as there is no appointment yet,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the presentation of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) at the Meru Raya branch of Bank Simpanan Nasional here today.

Anwar said the appointment of several Umno leaders to government-linked companies (GLC) has received criticism from various parties.

Earlier, former Baling MP, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was announced by Ahmad Zahid as chairman of Keda.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the appointment of Umno leaders into GLCs is based on qualification and those appointed have to go through stringent conditions.

“These are not public listed companies, if there are qualified individuals, we will appoint them.

“Our conditions are tight, those (appointed) must be responsible and not spend excessively and allowances would also be limited according to qualifications,” he said.

— Bernama

