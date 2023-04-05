FINALLY, THE TRUTH ON SABAH CM FUAD STEPHENS’ DEATH TO BE KNOWN – BUT WILL IT REALLY END ALL SPECULATION? – HIS DAUGHTER GIVES A HINT THAT UNTIL AUSTRALIA DECLASSIFIES FILES ON THE AUSSIE-MADE NOMAD PLANE THAT CRASHED, THE ‘DOUBLE SIX’ TRAGEDY THAT HAS HAUNTED & DIVIDED SABAHANS & MALAYSIANS ALIKE WILL STILL REMAIN A MYSTERY

However, Faridah Stephens told Malaysiakini that the Australian government must declassify all documents it has with regard to the Nomad plane which was the kind that was flown in the crash.

“This is a start towards getting at the truth, but my view is that the Australian government has to agree to declassify all the documents that it has in regard to Nomad planes, and the plane that crashed in Sabah.

“Could the Malaysian government now ask for these to be released? Would the Australian government comply? That would be our hope.

“We have wondered for too long what happened and this has led to incredible, sometimes crazy, speculation.

“At the time of the crash, the Australian investigators who came are reported in the newspapers as saying that there had never been a Nomad crash. That was a lie,” she said.

Faridah (above) said that there had been one in 1973, though no one died.

“In August 1976 there was another crash that killed the pilot and a crew member in Avalon, Victoria, near Melbourne.

“The handling problems of the plane were well known from the early 70s. Yet it took the Australian Air Force pilots’ refusal to fly it – they called it the ‘widowmaker’ – to finally close down the government aircraft factory in Australia that produced the planes,” she added.

She also highlighted the Four Corners documentary of 1995 produced by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation titled ‘Lies in the Sky’ showing that many other people died in Nomads.

According to Bernama, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the full report would be made public next week.

“All this while, the government did not decide to declassify the report under the Official Secrets Act,” Anwar said at a press conference after chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

“Today, the cabinet took into consideration views expressed by Sabahans all these years, and also demands by families of the next-of-kins, in line with the government’s principle to uphold transparency.

“Therefore it has been decided that the final report of the Sabah Air crash on June 6, 1976, will be declassified. All of the information will be shared by the government through the Transport Ministry,” said Anwar.

Faridah said that the families of the victims were grateful that things were moving forward.

“Let me just say thank you to the prime minister and the cabinet for finally going down this road to disclose the report on the crash that killed so many of our loved ones and friends in 1976,” she said.

On March 8, Kota Kinabalu High Court judge Christopher Chin Soo Yin issued a mandamus order, which directed the government to initiate the required steps to make the report public.

He gave the government until June 8 to comply with the order. On March 15, the government filed an appeal against the decision.

Known as the “Double Six” crash, the report has remained classified for close to five decades.

‘Judge is right’

Also killed in the June 6 incident were then state ministers Salleh Sulong, Peter Mojuntin, and Chong Thien Vun.

Others who died were state assistant minister Darius Binion, Sabah Finance Ministry permanent secretary Wahid Peter Andau, Isak Atan ( who was the private secretary to then finance minister Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah), Corporal Said Mohammad (who was Fuad’s bodyguard), pilot Capt Gandhi Nathan and Fuad’s eldest son Johari Stephens.

Faridah said that Chin’s judgment on March 8 is to be lauded.

“The judge is right. We all have the right to know. It is our hope that the Malaysian government – and the Australian government – will bring the information out into the open for scrutiny,” said Faridah.

Former Suhakam vice-chairperson Simon Sipaun has long called for a new investigation of the tragic crash, and he welcomes the upcoming publication of the report.

“For as long as the report of the investigation is not fully disclosed, I believe questions will continue to be asked.

“If the authorities have nothing to hide, I do not see any reason why it should be withheld. Only when the truth is known will the tragedy find some form of closure,” he told Malaysiakini.

He also questioned if the Attorney-General’s Chambers had withdrawn its appeal against Chin’s decision.

“If they are releasing the report, does it mean the appeal will be withdrawn? If so, I welcome it,” he said. MKINI

Declassification of ‘Double Six’ crash report will end all speculation, says Azis Jamman

KOTA KINABALU: The declassification of the “Double Six” tragedy will end all speculation over the crash that killed five Sabah Cabinet ministers and six others on June 6, 1976, says Datuk Azis Jamman.

The Parti Warisan information chief said the tragedy, which also saw the death of then-chief minister Tun Fuad Stephens, had been a mystery to many Sabahans.

“The Federal Government’s decision to declassify the report which killed five Sabah cabinet ministers almost 47 years ago is a step in the right direction,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (April 5).

Azis said the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is something many Sabahans will welcome as they have been waiting decades for the report,” he said.

He said many Sabahans still remember the tragedy and have been asking what caused the crash since.

Azis said questions and speculation would arise during the annual memorial for those who perished in the accident.

On April 5, Anwar announced that the full report would be released by the Transport Ministry next week.

He said the Cabinet had decided on the matter in the interest of the victims’ families and the people of Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the report would be accepted by the Sabah government whatever it may state.

“The Federal Cabinet’s decision to declassify the final report on the Double Six plane crash that killed 11 people – including the Berjaya state government leader Tun Fuad Stephens in 1976 – is a relief,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is a relief because it will reveal what actually happened that day. It is a relief – not only to the family of those who perished in the plane crash but also to the people of Sabah,” he said.

Sabah MCA chief Lu Yen Tung said this was good news for the people of Sabah because it is their right to know what actually transpired that day.

Others who perished in this crash included state ministers Datuk Salleh Sulong, Datuk Peter Mojuntin, Chong Thien Vun, state assistant minister Darius Binion, Sabah Finance Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Wahid Peter Andau, Isak Atan (private secretary to Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who was then finance minister), Kpl Said Mohammad (bodyguard to Fuad), pilot Capt Gandhi Nathan and Fuad’s eldest son Johari Stephens.

They were on a flight from Labuan when the aircraft crashed in Sembulan while approaching the Kota Kinabalu International Airport. ANN

