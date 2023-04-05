FAKE INVOICES & HOARDING – DESPICABLE OR NOT, SON OF BERSATU’S MORE-MALAY-THAN-THOU HAMZAH CHARGED WITH 9 VIOLATIONS OVER COOKING OIL SUBSIDIES – IN WHAT APPEARS TO BE ANOTHER PN GOVT ‘RIP OFF’
Hamzah’s son charged over fake invoices for subsidised cooking oil
Faisal Hamzah and Azizul Abdul Halim were charged with giving false information by providing fake invoices on the sale of cooking oil to a local retailer.
PETALING JAYA: The son of opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has been charged in the Seremban sessions court with providing false information in connection with cooking oil subsidies.
Rimba Merpati holds a licence for the wholesale of cooking oil.
The charges were framed under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. The price of cooking oil is currently controlled by the government under the Act.
Faisal and Azizul were also charged by officers from the domestic trade and cost of living ministry with possession of cooking oil exceeding the limited amount of 50 tonnes at the company’s premises in Sinar Andalas, Senawang.
The alleged offence is a violation of Regulation 9(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and is punishable under Section 22(2) of the Control of Supplies Act.
They face a fine of up to RM2 million for providing fake invoices and possessing cooking oil exceeding the limited amount, should they be found guilty. Any subsequent offences will lead to a further fine of RM5 million.
Faisal and Azizul both claimed trial to the charges read to them before judge Mazni Nawi. FMT
Hamzah’s son charged with 9 violations linked to cooking oil subsidy
The son of opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin was charged in the Seremban Sessions Court with nine counts of violations in relation to the cooking oil subsidy.
According to a report by The Edge, Muhammad Faisal Hamzah, 39, was charged along with Azizul Abdul Halim, 55, with allegedly providing false information by producing fake invoices on the purported sale of the subsidised cooking oil to a local retail company.
Both men were directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, a wholesale cooking oil licence holder.
This purportedly violated Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, as cooking oil is a controlled item under the Act.
It is understood that the invoices were deemed fake following a raid conducted on the company’s premises last Aug 12.
The pair were also jointly charged by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry enforcement officers with possession of more than the limited amount of 50 metric tonnes of cooking oil on the Rimba Merpati premises in Sinar Andalas, Senawang.
That is a violation of Regulation 9(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, which is punishable under Section 22(2) of the Control of Supplies Act.
Both men claimed trial to the charges read to them on behalf of the company, and charges read to them individually as its directors. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
