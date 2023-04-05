‘HE BETTER WATCH IT’ – ZURAIDA ON WARPATH, TO GO AFTER WAN FAYHSAL FOR ‘LYING’ – ‘I NEVER WANTED TO REJOIN BERSATU,’ CLAIMS EX-MP, EX-PKR, EX-BERSATU, EX-PBM LEADER

I never wanted to rejoin Bersatu, says Zuraida

The former Ampang MP says she merely expressed her support for PN in the upcoming state elections.

PETALING JAYA: Former Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin has hit out at Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for claiming that she had applied to rejoin Bersatu, telling the Bersatu Youth chief to watch his words.

This comes after Wan Fayhsal said Zuraida had made the application earlier this year, but it was rejected since she refused to step down from her ministerial post, to which she had been appointed on a Bersatu quota, after quitting the party.

According to Malaysiakini, Zuraida said Wan Fayhsal’s claim was untrue. She pointed out that she had merely expressed her support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming state elections.

“He better watch it,” she was quoted as saying, adding that she will be contacting the Machang MP to clarify the matter.

Earlier today, FMT reported that the decision to reject Zuraida’s application to rejoin Bersatu, which she left in May last year, was “unanimous”.

Zuraida had left the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party in May last year to join newly formed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

She had joined Bersatu after being sacked from PKR in the wake of the Sheraton Move in 2020.

Zuraida stood under the PBM ticket in a bid to defend her seat in the last general election but lost to PKR’s Rodziah Ismail, who secured 29,681 votes. Zuraida only managed to win 4,589 votes in a nine-cornered fight.

In December, Zuraida was sacked by PBM along with 10 others after they failed to respond to show cause letters.

Last month, Zuraida told FMT she did not intend to contest in any of the upcoming state elections and would instead back candidates from PN.

She is currently with Muafakat Nasional, the NGO headed by Annuar Musa, and was made its deputy president in January.

