Growing discontent in Umno towards Zahid, PM, says Shahril, KJ

The ex-Umno leaders say this follows the Federal Court’s decision to dismiss Najib Razak’s bid to review his SRC International conviction and sentence.

PETALING JAYA: There is growing dissatisfaction within Umno towards its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, says Shahril Hamdan and Khairy Jamaluddin.

The two former Umno leaders said this followed the Federal Court’s decision to dismiss former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid to review his conviction and sentence in the SRC International corruption case.

In an episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast with Khairy, Shahril said there would be political implications for Zahid and the Anwar-led unity government following the apex court’s decision.

“Neither side (Pakatan Harapan or Umno) will admit this, but one of the things that made Umno ready to work with PH was the hope that Najib would be freed.

“However, I have seen disputes and attacks towards Zahid and (Anwar) in some forums and groups supporting Najib. This is how it starts. There are also discussions among (dissatisfied) Umno members and its grassroots.

“If the situation is not addressed by Umno’s top brass, I feel it could pose a threat to the party’s leadership and the political union with PH,” said Shahril, the former Umno information chief who was suspended from the party for six years in January.

Khairy, who was sacked from Umno, agreed with Shahril, saying there was a strong reaction from within Umno among Najib’s supporters following the apex court’s decision.

“Zahid’s statement, which to me is reasonable for a deputy prime minister to say, that he concedes to the court’s decision, (has) sparked a reaction from certain quarters,” he said.

However, the former Umno Youth chief said Zahid was a “consummate politician” and capable of managing any undercurrents in the party.

In July 2020, the High Court convicted Najib of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC.

He was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine. Najib’s appeal to the Court of Appeal was later dismissed.

Najib began serving his prison term on Aug 23 last year, immediately after the Federal Court upheld the conviction and sentence.

Last Friday, a Federal Court bench dismissed Najib’s application for a review of his conviction and sentence in a 4-1 majority decision. As a result, Najib will be required to serve the remainder of his prison term, unless he secures a royal pardon.

