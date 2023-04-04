PRISON FOOD MUST BE EATING INTO NAJIB’S BRAIN – FOOLISH EX-PM NOW TRYING TO FORCE THE HAND OF THE AGONG – HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE IS TO ‘PICK GOONS TO BE HIS VOICE’ – ‘CAN THE KING BE BROWBEATEN INTO A SITUATION TO FIND FAULT WITH 9 OUT OF 10 OF THE HIGHEST MEMBERS OF THE JUDICIARY WHO ARE APPOINTED BY THE KING HIMSELF?’

I received the following, from a lawyer friend and an ex YB. This is his quick comment about recent statements made by YB Sg Buloh’s lawyer:

To seek a pardon means you throw yourself at the mercy of the king. But his lawyer is being arrogant by saying he ought to be pardoned because nine Federal Court judges were wrong in not giving him a fair hearing.

YB Sg Buloh is politicising his appeal and trying to force the hands of the king. As well as dragging the king into the ugly world of politics.

If the king pardons him, he can go around shouting the king found the nine Federal Court judges were wrong.

Can the king be browbeaten into a situation to find fault with NINE of the highest members of the Judiciary who are appointed by the king himself ?

YB Sg Buloh should not use language that attempts to put the king in a difficult and potentially embarrassing situation.

If he wants a pardon, just ask for it, humbly and politely. With the proper decorum.

Shouldn’t try to tie the hands of the king.

My Comments:

He has been such a clot at picking his bottom feeding lawyers. Another one of his many gargantuan mistakes.

The YB himself is always polite and well mannered. Impeccable manners. It is always better to be polite and well mannered. It can also be very profitable.

Why pick the goons to be your voice? It does not fit the picture.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

